Town of Orangeville continues to address fallout from cyber-attack

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is presently dealing with a cyber-attack impacting Theatre Orangeville, the Orangeville Public Library and several departments.

The Town has been able to share little information about the incident, due to it being under investigation. At this time, it is unable to share with the public what systems have been impacted, the nature of their impact, and if any personal information has been compromised.

What the Town has been able to share is that it became aware of a cybersecurity incident impacting its systems on Feb. 27, took immediate actions to safeguard information, and was able to mitigate potential exposure.

“The Town is actively collaborating with cybersecurity experts and local authorities to understand the nature and full scope of the incident,” said Town of Orangeville CAO David Smith.

“The Town’s investigation is in its initial stages and will involve a thorough review and validation of potentially affected systems and data. At this time, the investigation has not determined whether any personal information was affected. If the investigation finds that data was compromised, the Town will notify affected parties accordingly,” he added.

Smith said the Town is currently working on making its systems more secure.

“While the Town always prioritizes the security of its systems and has cybersecurity measures in place that are updated regularly, Town staff are working closely with cybersecurity experts and have added additional safeguards to further enhance network security,” said Smith.

The majority of the Town of Orangeville’s services, including day-to-day operations, are continuing with minimal to no impact. However, some services are experiencing minor impacts.

“From a municipal public service delivery standpoint, most services, including those that are critical, are continuing to be delivered normally, or in a manual or modified way,” said Smith. “There are only a few public services experiencing temporary disruptions. The precise state of service delivery will be fluid as restoration and recovery measures progress.”

When looking at services impacted, Orangeville Fire cannot process burn permits, sensitive receptor applications or file search requests. The Orangeville Public Library cannot provide self-serve checkouts, debit payments, printing, scanning, faxing or Wi-Fi. Customer service at Tony Rose is experiencing limited capabilities.

For corporate services, the clerks and bylaw department’s commissioning of services online has been impacted, as well as online burial permits and lottery donation proceeds. The finance department has been impacted in its ability to bill and retrieve water shut-off information, provide copies of tax bills, access account information and share parking fine balances.

Under infrastructure services, online budling permits, email applications and online payments have been impacted. Building inspection requests by phone/via website have been affected as well. The planning department cannot process online application submissions, online payments, online planning/building compliance request submissions and online pre-consultation meeting requests.

For transportation, online road occupancy permit applications and payments are impacted.

Despite the cyber-attack, small business consultations are still available in person, virtually, and over the phone. Business program applications can still be processed and business registration support is available on site. Visitor services have also not been impacted.

Orangeville Fire is continuing with its regular emergency services, fire inspections, enforcement and public education.

The Orangeville Public Library’s two branches are still open, offering book and item borrowing. Patrons can still place and pick up holds. Inter-library loan and book club requests are continuing to be processed as usual and on-site library computer use is still available.

Recreation facilities are open but in-person debit payments are only available for programs at the Alder Recreation Centre.

The clerks and bylaw department can continue with commissioning requests (in-person only), bylaw complaints (SeeClickFix or in-person), snow-clearing grants, and burial permits (in-person only).

Licensing services for a Temporary Liquor License, Mobile Food Vendor, Restaurant, Pet Shop, Vehicle for Hire and Lottery are continuing to be received by the Town of Orangeville.

Fireworks permits, sign permits and variances, delegation requests and Freedom of Information requests are not impacted.

In-person debit, cash or cheque payments are available for property taxes, building permits, commission, parking tickets and account receivables.

Building permit applications are available via hardcopy, building permit payments can be made in-person (debit, cheque, cash) and building inspection requests can be made in-person or by emailing building@orangeville.ca.

For the Town’s planning department, application submissions must be made by hard copy only; fee payments can be made by cash, cheque or debit; compliance request submissions must be hard copy; and pre-consultation meeting requests must be made by hard copy only.

Road Occupancy Permit applications and payments (debit, cash or cheque) are continuing.

And Transit continues to run normally in the community. For transit inquiries email publicworksinfo@orangeville.ca or visit Town Hall.

“While the investigation is ongoing, please be assured that we are handling this matter with the utmost seriousness and diligence. We will keep our community informed and provide updates as more information becomes available,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

“We appreciate your understanding and support as we address this issue. Our commitment to protecting the privacy and security of our Orangeville community remains steadfast.”

Readers Comments (0)