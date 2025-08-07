General News

Town of Grand Valley seeks public input on future of Lions Park Ball Diamonds

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Grand Valley is seeking public input on the future uses of the Greta and Titch Boswell Memorial Lions Park Ball Diamond.

During Grand Valley Council’s regular meeting on July 22, town staff were directed to gather community feedback via email.

Any person, community group or organization with ideas or suggestions can email mail@townofgrandvalley.ca to have their voices heard.

On a Town of Grand Valley Facebook post requesting public feedback on the future use of Greta and Titch Boswell Memorial Lions Park Ball Diamond, the majority of comments expressed support for keeping it as is, or making no drastic changes.

“As a father who neighbours this park for the past decade with two girls who love nothing more than to play on these grounds, I can attest that hundreds and hundreds of people use this diamond to help unwind, get exercise and create wonderful summer memories,” wrote Grand Valley resident Tony Fenech. “It’s truly is one of our most beloved assets and I pray nothing should ever come of it.”

All of the feedback collected by the Town of Grand Valley through the mail@townofgrandvalley.ca email will be presented to Town Council at its Sept. 23 meeting.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville trustee at Upper Grand District School Board elected as new vice-chair

By Paula Brown Shelburne resident and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) trustee Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson is stepping into a new role. During a special board ...

Prefabricated MRI unit placed at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local ...

Orangeville council looks to improve local tree preservation standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS If council asks Orangeville’s residents to do something, then the municipality should operate in a shared manner under the same rules. Council ...

‘Saxophonist’ art display vandalized in downtown Orangeville, police seek public’s help

By Sam Odrowski In the days leading up to this year’s Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, the “Saxophonist” sculpture was installed in downtown Orangeville, alongside ...

Bolton youth awakens from coma as his family fights to keep repeat offenders off the road

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “This never should have happened to my son. This guy should have been punished a long time ago,” ...

Even a field of weeds has benefits, Orangeville council hears

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INTIATIVE REPORTER Nobody should get a hefty fine for pursuing efforts that benefit the planet. Orangeville residents shouldn’t have to ...

Orangeville community to come together to fight food insecurity during Lighthouse Week

By Sam Odrowski A soup kitchen in Orangeville is looking for support from the community during its first-ever Lighthouse Week fundraiser. Taking place from Monday, ...

Orangeville Optimist Club seeks funding for storage of Christmas in the Park displays

By JAMES MATTHEWS Local Optimists will have to wait until next year’s budget process to find out about a financial shot in the arm to ...

Orangeville needs $45-million to upgrade assets over next decade

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The latest asset management plan come after many changes from previous suggested plans that had been brought to ...

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore. New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is ...