Toronto Rock trade Orangeville native Nick Rose to Calgary Roughnecks

March 6, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

Toronto Rock owner, president, and general manager Jamie Dawick has announced a multi-player trade deal.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, Feb. 25, said that Orangeville native Nick Rose, Tyler Hendrycks, and the Rock’s 2025 fourth-round pick have been traded to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the Roughnecks’ first-round pick, and players Robert Hudson and Gowah Abrams.

“This was the hardest thing I’ve had to do since beginning my time as the GM of this team,” expressed Dawick about trading the reigning NLL Goaltender of the Year. “Nick has been the backbone of this team for a long time, and I can’t even begin to explain what he has meant to this team both on and off the floor. The opportunity to recoup a first-round draft pick in an extremely deep draft, along with Robert and Gowah is the best move for the franchise going forward. We wish Nick and Tyler nothing but success in Calgary.”

Rose, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, leaves the team as the Rock’s all-time leader in every goalie stat – wins, saves, and minutes played.

Rose’s impact extends well past his work on the floor, as he is one of the game’s great ambassadors.

The Rock acquired Rose twice. The first time was via the 2008 NLL draft, selecting him in the third round, 28th overall. After failing to make the team in that initial training camp, Rose signed on with the Boston Blazers. After the Blazers folded in 2011, the Orangeville native was claimed by Calgary in the dispersal draft – but that didn’t last very long.

The Rock’s GM at the time, Terry Sanderson, used a first-round pick on March 19, 2012, to acquire Rose for the second time.

