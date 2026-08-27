General News

Three serious collisions send 10 people to hospital in north Dufferin last weekend

August 27, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Three serious collisions in Mulmur and Melancthon over the weekend sent 10 people to hospital, including several with serious or life-threatening injuries.

The collisions occurred between Saturday, Aug. 22 afternoon and Sunday, Aug. 23 afternoon, according to the Dufferin OPP.

The most recent occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 89 near 4th Line in Melancthon, where two sedans and a minivan were involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Seven people were transported to a local hospital, with two sustaining serious injuries.

Highway 89 between 4th Line and 5th Line was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

Earlier Sunday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on County Road 18 (Airport Road) near County Road 21 in Mulmur.

The collision involved a minivan and a sedan. The driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre. The driver of the minivan was also transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation team was brought in to investigate the Mulmur collision. County Road 18 between County Road 21 and 20 Sideroad was closed for several hours.

The third collision occurred Saturday at approximately 5:40 p.m. on River Road between Mill Street and the Mulmur-Melancthon Townline in Melancthon Township.

Police said a group of motorcyclists were travelling on River Road when one motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The lone motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The roadway was closed for several hours while emergency crews responded and police investigated.

All three investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any of the collisions or has video footage is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

People who witnessed any of the collisions and wish to speak with victim services can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Lions Club Pump Track opens at Alder

The new Alder Pump Track is officially open, giving Orangeville families a paved space to ride bikes, skateboards and scooters at the Alder Street Recreation ...

Affordable housing definition to be determined as town looks to update Official Plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS As municipalities grow and change, so too must their Official Plans evolve with them. Michael Matthys, the principal at WW+P Architects and ...

New Credit Valley Trail bridge connects community

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new 40-metre pedestrian bridge spanning the Credit River is being celebrated as a major milestone in the ...

Mono council supports effort for private sports facility

By JAMES MATTHEWS A multi-sport indoor community centre facility has been proposed for Mono and the surrounding region at the town’s north end. Councillor Elaine ...

Cardinal Woods’ fifth annual Party in the Park to feature Campfire Poets

By Sam Odrowski The Cardinal Woods Circle of Friends Party in the Park returns to Mono College Park for its fifth year on Sunday, Sept. ...

Food bank’s vending machine program surpasses 25,000 meals since inception

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank’s community vending machine program has grown to three locations across Dufferin County, distributing more than 25,000 meals since ...

Cows, corn stalks and community: Orangeville Fall Fair returns Labour Day weekend

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Fall Fair is back for its 2026 edition, running Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Orangeville Agricultural ...

Orangeville clerk certifies 25 candidates running in fall municipal election

By Sam Odrowski Twenty-five candidates have been certified to run in Orangeville’s municipal election, including five mayoral candidates and 18 people seeking one of five ...

Women in Food and Agriculture event to celebrate local farmers

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local farmers will take centre stage next week as community members gather at GoodLot Farm in Caledon for ...

Orangeville to host event for Drug Poisoning Awareness Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee (DCDSC) will host a Drug Poisoning Awareness Day event Aug. 31, bringing community ...