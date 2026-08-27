Three serious collisions send 10 people to hospital in north Dufferin last weekend

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Three serious collisions in Mulmur and Melancthon over the weekend sent 10 people to hospital, including several with serious or life-threatening injuries.

The collisions occurred between Saturday, Aug. 22 afternoon and Sunday, Aug. 23 afternoon, according to the Dufferin OPP.

The most recent occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 89 near 4th Line in Melancthon, where two sedans and a minivan were involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Seven people were transported to a local hospital, with two sustaining serious injuries.

Highway 89 between 4th Line and 5th Line was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

Earlier Sunday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on County Road 18 (Airport Road) near County Road 21 in Mulmur.

The collision involved a minivan and a sedan. The driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre. The driver of the minivan was also transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation team was brought in to investigate the Mulmur collision. County Road 18 between County Road 21 and 20 Sideroad was closed for several hours.

The third collision occurred Saturday at approximately 5:40 p.m. on River Road between Mill Street and the Mulmur-Melancthon Townline in Melancthon Township.

Police said a group of motorcyclists were travelling on River Road when one motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The lone motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The roadway was closed for several hours while emergency crews responded and police investigated.

All three investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any of the collisions or has video footage is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

People who witnessed any of the collisions and wish to speak with victim services can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

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