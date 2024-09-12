Three people charged with impaired driving in Orangeville

Three drivers were recently charged with impaired driving related offences by officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Officers from Dufferin OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. program in the area of First Street in Orangeville on Aug. 29, just before 2:30 a.m.

A vehicle entered the R.I.D.E. program and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Rebecca MATVOZ, a 35-year-old female, from Vancouver has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

On Aug. 29, just before 11 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. program in the area of Townline in Orangeville. A vehicle entered the R.I.D.E. program and did not stop for officers as directed.

The vehicle and driver were located moments later, and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation

As a result, Karl SHAW, a 48-year-old male, from Caledon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

On Sept. 1, just after 1 a.m., Dufferin OPP were conducting general patrol in the area of Townline in Orangeville. The officer noted a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop. Officers spoke with the male and were led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Jacob DEDMAN, a 22-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Fail to wear proper helmet on motorcycle

• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

• Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges at a later date in June 2024. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Dufferin OPP asks that you please call 9-1-1.

Also, if you have information about suspected unlawful activity, the OPP ask that you please contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

