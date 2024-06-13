Sports

Third annual fundraiser for CrossFit supports First Responders

June 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

CrossFit Orangeville and CrossFit Division have teamed up with #IVEGOTYOURBACK911 and Boots on the Ground to host their third annual fundraiser in support of first responders.

Each year, the CrossFit community comes together to remember fallen heroes, while raising money and awareness for a good cause.

This year’s event will feature a series of Hero Workouts, dedicated to fallen first responders, performed every two hours.

Guest speakers and family members of the Fallen Heroes will share their stories to raise awareness of the importance of mental health support for first responders.

#IVEGOTYOURBACK911 and Boots on the Ground are two organizations dedicated to the mental health of First Responders. All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to these organizations to support mental health needs.

“We’re proud to partner with #IVEGOTYOURBACK911 and Boots on the Ground for our third annual fundraiser,” said Shawn Pontone, coach at CrossFit Orangeville and event organizer. “This event allows us to support our Heroes and support the mental health of our First Responders.”

In addition to the Hero Workouts and guest speakers, the event will feature raffle prizes, a 50/50 draw, and fitness challenges.

The raffle includes the biggest prize to date – a trip for two to Cuba.

A live DJ will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees are strongly encouraged to donate by purchasing raffle tickets during the event.

“Everyone is welcome to attend and experience this amazing event,” said Katrina Gobeille, Crossfit Orangeville owner. “Whether you plan on taking on a workout or just coming to support and cheer everyone on, your presence will make a difference.”

The event will take place at CrossFit Orangeville, located at 207232 Highway 9 on Saturday, June 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about this event, or to pre-register, visit the event page at: https://www.crossfitorngeville.ca/fundraisers.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New specialized program for surgical nurses offered at Headwaters

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is helping surgical nurses advance their careers by offering a new specialized in-house training program. Through funding ...

New chief named for Dufferin County Paramedic Service

By Paula Brown A new Chief has been appointed to the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS). Dufferin County and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) announced ...

Celebrate Your Awesome’s annual Pride festival returning to Alexandra Park this weekend

By Sam Odrowski A Pride festival will be returning to Alexandra Park on June 15th, featuring live music, a drag show and entertaining performances. The ...

Large housing development doesn’t suit small York Street: community group

By JAMES MATTHEWS A group of York Street residents say a proposed housing development for Orangeville is needed, but it isn’t suitable for their neighbourhood. ...

Indigenous Placemaking Site opens at Island Lake Conservation Area

By Brian Lockhart Members of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations, Credit Valley Conservation, partners, and the public gathered for the opening of the Crane ...

Dining in Dufferin: Centre Café provides Orangeville with community hub

By Gail Powell From coffee clubs, an art gallery and senior meet and greets, to mahjong games, a quilting guild and computer mentoring for adults ...