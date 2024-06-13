Third annual fundraiser for CrossFit supports First Responders

June 13, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

CrossFit Orangeville and CrossFit Division have teamed up with #IVEGOTYOURBACK911 and Boots on the Ground to host their third annual fundraiser in support of first responders.

Each year, the CrossFit community comes together to remember fallen heroes, while raising money and awareness for a good cause.

This year’s event will feature a series of Hero Workouts, dedicated to fallen first responders, performed every two hours.

Guest speakers and family members of the Fallen Heroes will share their stories to raise awareness of the importance of mental health support for first responders.

#IVEGOTYOURBACK911 and Boots on the Ground are two organizations dedicated to the mental health of First Responders. All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to these organizations to support mental health needs.

“We’re proud to partner with #IVEGOTYOURBACK911 and Boots on the Ground for our third annual fundraiser,” said Shawn Pontone, coach at CrossFit Orangeville and event organizer. “This event allows us to support our Heroes and support the mental health of our First Responders.”

In addition to the Hero Workouts and guest speakers, the event will feature raffle prizes, a 50/50 draw, and fitness challenges.

The raffle includes the biggest prize to date – a trip for two to Cuba.

A live DJ will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees are strongly encouraged to donate by purchasing raffle tickets during the event.

“Everyone is welcome to attend and experience this amazing event,” said Katrina Gobeille, Crossfit Orangeville owner. “Whether you plan on taking on a workout or just coming to support and cheer everyone on, your presence will make a difference.”

The event will take place at CrossFit Orangeville, located at 207232 Highway 9 on Saturday, June 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about this event, or to pre-register, visit the event page at: https://www.crossfitorngeville.ca/fundraisers.

