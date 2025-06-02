Commentary

The small-town hardware store

June 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Keith Schell

While society is more flexible nowadays, gender roles were much more rigid and distinct when I was growing up. Back then, men generally did “manly” things, and women generally did “womanly” things. That was simply the way it was, and one of the manly things men often did back in the day was fixing things around the house.

One day, the kitchen faucet in our house began to leak, and Dad tried to fix it. After searching through his toolbox, our junk drawer, and all the old tin cans on our basement shelves that held every nail, screw, clip, and little metal oddity known to man, he realized he didn’t have the right washer on hand to repair the faucet.

So you know what that meant—a trip to our small-town hardware store!

Before long, Dad would say to me, “Son, let’s go. We’re going into town.” And I would hop into the truck and accompany him on a manly pilgrimage to our little hardware store to find the perfect replacement washer for our kitchen faucet.

Back then, our little hardware store was located partway down Main Street, with a big yellow sign over the door. I believe it was originally part of a small regional Canadian hardware chain that has since grown to national prominence. We found a place to park the truck and went into the store.

As we entered the store, I remember hearing the familiar “ding-a-ling” of the little bell over the door, announcing our arrival into that most manly of hardware worlds. The faint smells of paints, thinners, epoxies, mothballs, and fibreglass insulation lingered in the air, declaring to the world that this was indeed the domain of men (perhaps not the healthiest of smells, but certainly the manliest!).

If you stepped in the right spots while walking through the narrow aisles, you would sometimes hear the squeak of the wooden floorboards under the weight of rows of tools, washers, boxes of nails and screws, assorted metal clips, and cans of paint on display throughout the store.

As Dad began searching through the shelves for the washer he needed, someone he knew who worked at the store would often come over, greet him by name, and ask what he was looking for.

When Dad explained what he needed, the store clerk would head straight to the specific drawer on the shelf in the back of the store where the washers were kept, match the washer perfectly, and the search was complete! After the clerk offered Dad instructions on how to install it properly, off we went to have the purchase rung up on the mechanical cash register at the front of the store.

When we took our purchase home, it always fit perfectly! This was back in the days when hardware store clerks truly knew their stuff. They could answer questions with expertise, unlike today, where many big-box hardware stores seem staffed with after-school junior shelf-stockers who can’t tell a screw from a washer—assuming you can even find someone to ask for help.

The level of knowledgeable service that the clerk offered my father back then is hard to find in the average hardware store nowadays. Should you experience someone that knowledgeable and helpful in your own hardware adventures today, treasure them and be sure to thank them for their assistance.

Nowadays, a trip to the crowded big-box hardware store has become a “get-in-and-get-out” experience for most people. It has lost the small-town social feel and familiarity of days gone by, when everybody knew you and you knew everybody, and I personally think we are lesser for that. But things change, and time marches on.

Today, the building that housed our little Main Street hardware store is no longer standing; it was destroyed in a major fire in 2011, caused by an electrical and natural gas accident.

The store had changed hands and retail themes many times over the years before the fire. Though too small to compete with the invasion of the big-box hardware stores with their low prices and vast selection, its strategic location on Main Street still attracted foot traffic from all over town. I believe the store had become a ‘Mom and Pop’ souvenir shop before it was finally lost to the ages in the great Main Street fire.

Although our little Main Street hardware store is now long gone, my childhood memories of father-and-son time spent there on manly hardware quests will always make me smile.

So, to all the sons out there—and perhaps even a few daughters who went along for the ride—I hope you fondly remember the trips with your father to that one special place in your town that helped shape a boy into a man:

The “Mecca of Manliness,” the small-town hardware store.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Remembering the 1985 tornado that destroyed much of Grand Valley

By Brian Lockhart It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped across central Ontario. The severe weather incident happened on Friday, ...

Shots fired in two Mono home invasions, hours within each other, on same street

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

A day of unity and acceptance: Celebrate Your Awesome to return to Alexandra Park with annual Pride event

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...

Walk for Alzheimer’s at Island Lake Conservation Area raises over $62,000

By Sam Odrowski The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser returned to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 25. It was a ...

Concerns raised at Orangeville council about proposed fee increase for seniors

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville needs affordable monthly and annual memberships to fitness facilities. And that is especially true to best accommodate retired residents on fixed ...

Community comes together for Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Food Drive

By Sam Odrowski The #RootedInCommunity Spring Food Drive returned to Orangeville on Saturday, May 24 and raised nearly $3,400 and 6,000 pounds of food for ...

Saddle up: Top talent returning to Orangeville Fairgrounds for Ram Rodeo showdown

By Sam Odrowski Get ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time. The Orangeville Fairgrounds will be filled with high-level competitors during a rodeo next weekend. ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo wins top prize on Home Network’s Renovation Resort

By Joshua Drakes Graham and his daughter Hollie Laird went head-to-head with competitors on a home improvement TV show, where they were tasked with designing ...

Orangeville to strengthen advocacy with higher levels of government

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council is steering itself toward a closer advocacy relationship with the provincial and federal governments. To that end, council shed light ...

Route changes coming to public transit system

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s laudable that Orangeville continues efforts to open the public transit system, but one local accessibility advocate has an idea that may ...