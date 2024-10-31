Tess Prendergast is the new Provincial Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

Prendergast was officially nominated at an October 20 meeting in Caledon Village

By Zachary Roman

There’s a new Provincial Liberal candidate for Dufferin and Caledon.

On Oct. 20, Tess Prendergast was officially nominated as the Provincial Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon at a Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Association meeting in Caledon Village.

Prendergast currently serves as a Councillor for the Town of Orangeville and is a French teacher and librarian.

She said she was inspired to be the Provincial Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon because she sees firsthand how Provincial policies impact everyday Ontarians. Her experience as a Councillor for the Town of Orangeville has informed her approach to fiscal responsibility and moderation.

“While social progress is paramount, it must be matched with what is feasible within our current government systems and what is responsible to the taxpayer,” said Prendergast. “I think people are looking for stability and sensibility in decision-making right now.”

Prendergast said tackling Ontario’s housing and affordability crises is key, as is improving the healthcare and education systems.

She said building housing in areas that already have infrastructure in place is very important, so that the cost of developing greenfield areas does not fall on taxpayers.

Prendergast said there needs to be more investment in the people that work in Ontario’s healthcare system in addition to investments in infrastructure.

“I really care for the residents of Dufferin-Caledon, I’ll be a true advocate,” said Prendergast. “I can’t wait to start knocking on doors and talking about the Ontario Liberal Party.”

She said now is not the time for flashy investments in large infrastructure projects like highways when there’s so many people in Ontario who are using the food bank and struggling to make ends meet.

“The Conservatives seem to be prioritizing profit for developers,” said Prendergast. “The Ontario Liberals will prioritize smart budgeting that helps working families, focusing on affordable housing, public healthcare and education.”

Prendergast said people in Dufferin and Caledon deserve better than what they’ve been getting from Premier Doug Ford and MPP Sylvia Jones in the past six years.

“When you vote Liberal, you’re voting for stable, predictable, and sensible support. We need a government that’s on our side,” she said. “Leadership isn’t just about passing laws. It’s about listening, collaborating, and solving problems. I believe in a sensible approach, one that balances progressive policies with fiscal responsibility… we need to build up our communities, not tear them down through cuts, neglect and decision making that benefits a wealthy few.”

Josh Loeffler, President of the Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Association, said in a news release that Prendergast is ready to bring fresh perspectives and a strong voice for the community to Queen’s Park.

He said she’s a dedicated community leader and passionate advocate for public services and environmental sustainability.

Loeffler said Prendergast’s extensive experience in education, social justice and municipal governance has prepared her for the provincial stage. He said she’s long been engaged in local politics and community development, focusing on affordable housing, healthcare, and accessible public transit.

“Her priorities reflect the Liberal values of strong public services, promoting economic opportunities, and ensuring that government decisions are transparent and accountable,” wrote Loefffler. “As a French teacher and librarian, she is deeply committed to improving education, public healthcare, and the environment, and aims to bring these values into the provincial legislature.”

Readers Comments (0)