Terry Fox Run this weekend at Island Lake

September 12, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The annual Terry Fox Run will be taking place in cities and towns across the country on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The event raises funds for cancer research and gets underway at around 600 communities.

In Orangeville, the run will be held at the Island Lake Conservation Area.

While the event is called a ‘run’, this is not a competitive event, and you can make your way around the course however you choose.

“We have full extended families come out for the run,” explained organizer Mark Whitcombe. “Some people run, some walk or bike. We’ve even had people in wheelchairs come out to take part in the event. This is year 44, and that included two years in the COVID years where it was a virtual event. It’s a chance to be part of a community event.”

There are 2 km and 5 km courses around Island Lake, but you aren’t required to complete those distances. You can walk or run a distance that you are comfortable with.

The idea is to participate and help raise funds for a good cause. The run is an all-weather event to honour Terry Fox’s determination as he ran in all weather.

The Orangeville Run typically has 150 to 250 participants as it varies each year. You can register as an individual or as part of a team.

At last year’s Orangeville run, 10 runners participated in 20 or more events, and three of those people completed 42 runs each.

Almost everyone has been touched by cancer, either through a family member or a friend. This is an opportunity to help fund research to combat this disease.

In 1980, Terry Fox famously said, “No matter what pain I suffer, it is nothing compared to the pain of those who have cancer.” This phrase serves as an inspiration for those who participate in the Terry Fox Run to raise money for cancer research.

The Orangeville Terry Fox Run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Island Lake Conservation area, starting at 9 a.m. Please arrive by 8:45 a.m. for registration.

Entrance to the park is free for Terry Fox Run participants.

The entrance to the Island Lake Conservation Area is at 673067 Hurontario Street, through the entrance off Buena Vista Drive.

To register for the Orangeville run online, visit http://www.run.terryfox.ca/28763.

You can also donate using the QR code.

