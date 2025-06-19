TD Summer Reading Club to kick off season with Touch-a-Truck event

June 19, 2025

Adventure awaits this summer with the return of the TD Summer Reading Club to the Orangeville Public Library. The annual program kicks off this month with Touch-a-Truck, a chance for hands-on exploration with some big fun.

“Join us on June 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alder Recreation Centre to check out a fire truck, Zamboni, cement truck, snowplow and more—up close and hands-on,” reads a press release from the Town of Orangeville. “The event is free and open to everyone.”

Curious about the trucks or the equipment? First responders and community helpers will be there to answer your questions!

“We’re really excited to launch the TD Summer Reading Club with this unique event,” said library CEO Darla Fraser. “There are so many ways to encourage our young readers to connect, discover and soar, and Touch-a-Truck is a great way to show that spirit of learning in fun ways.”

While you’re there, sign up for the TD Summer Reading Club with the library’s summer students, Evelyn and Katie. Pick up a brochure to stay up to date on weekly events all summer long.

New to the TD Summer Reading Club? It’s designed to inspire kids to explore the fun of reading in a way that works best for them and encourages reading all summer long.

It’s Canada’s biggest, bilingual and free summer reading program for kids of all ages, interests and abilities. Over 2,200 libraries participate every year.

The Orangeville Public Library extends its thanks to the community partners that helped make the event possible: Orangeville Fire, the Town of Orangeville’s Public Works and Community Services teams, Greenwood Ready Mix, Dunk Disposal, and Artsploration.

Looking for more information on the club? Find out more at tdsummerreadingclub.ca

For programs, events and library information visit orangevillelibrary.ca.

