General News

TD Summer Reading Club to kick off season with Touch-a-Truck event

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Adventure awaits this summer with the return of the TD Summer Reading Club to the Orangeville Public Library. The annual program kicks off this month with Touch-a-Truck, a chance for hands-on exploration with some big fun. 

“Join us on June 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alder Recreation Centre to check out a fire truck, Zamboni, cement truck, snowplow and more—up close and hands-on,” reads a press release from the Town of Orangeville. “The event is free and open to everyone.”

Curious about the trucks or the equipment? First responders and community helpers will be there to answer your questions!

“We’re really excited to launch the TD Summer Reading Club with this unique event,” said library CEO Darla Fraser. “There are so many ways to encourage our young readers to connect, discover and soar, and Touch-a-Truck is a great way to show that spirit of learning in fun ways.”

While you’re there, sign up for the TD Summer Reading Club with the library’s summer students, Evelyn and Katie. Pick up a brochure to stay up to date on weekly events all summer long.

New to the TD Summer Reading Club? It’s designed to inspire kids to explore the fun of reading in a way that works best for them and encourages reading all summer long.

It’s Canada’s biggest, bilingual and free summer reading program for kids of all ages, interests and abilities. Over 2,200 libraries participate every year. 

The Orangeville Public Library extends its thanks to the community partners that helped make the event possible: Orangeville Fire, the Town of Orangeville’s Public Works and Community Services teams, Greenwood Ready Mix, Dunk Disposal, and Artsploration.

Looking for more information on the club? Find out more at tdsummerreadingclub.ca

For programs, events and library information visit orangevillelibrary.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...

Canada Day fun awaits at Alder Recreation Centre and Island Lake

By Sam Odrowski Canada’s 158th birthday is fast approaching and the Town of Orangeville has several activities planned to celebrate on July 1. At the ...

Shelburne family says they were defrauded by GoFundMe organizer who gambled away funeral funds

By Paula Brown When Allan Oliver lost his 23-year-old brother Aidan late last October, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown by the ...

County partners with Dufferin Community Foundation to support MoD’s future

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new partnership between the County of Dufferin and Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is helping ensure that the ...

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

By Sam Odrowski Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders! An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while ...

Unity in Diversity art exhibit at Museum of Dufferin showcases works of 18 artists

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While communities across the province celebrate Multicultural Month, the Museum of Dufferin is bringing diverse groups together with ...

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...