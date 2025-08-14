Summerlicious Food Drive returning to Orangeville grocers this weekend

By Sam Odrowski

The shelves at the Orangeville Food Bank are quite bare, as the not-for-profit organization sees a yearly decline in donations around the summer months.

To help boost the supply of food, the Summerlicious Food Drive is returning on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., taking place at several local grocery stores.

Orangeville’s Metro, Fresh Co., Sobeys, No Frills, and Zehrs will have volunteers accepting donations outside of the stores.

FM101 Orangeville Today will be on-site at Zehrs to help spread the word about the fundraiser and rally community support.

The most-needed items for August include:

Apple sauce snacks

Cereal

Canned tuna/meat

Toilet paper

Sidekicks

Crackers

Cookies

Wipes

Large-size diapers

Pull-ups

Dish and laundry detergent

Anyone who can’t attend the Sumerlicious Food Drive on Aug. 16 can still drop off donations of most-needed items in the clearly marked food donation bins at each participating store at any time during August.

“Back to School can be a particularly challenging time for families facing food insecurity,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager for the Orangeville Food Bank. “Our Summerlicious Food Drive helps us stock the shelves with the essentials our neighbours need most.”

DeCaprio added that every can, box, and package makes a difference, and that by coming together, the community can ensure that every family in Dufferin County has access to nourishing food this summer.

