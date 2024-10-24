Sports

Storm FC teams kick off winter soccer league action

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Broom

Orangeville’s Storm FC rep soccer teams returned to the pitch this weekend as winter leagues in the GTA started their indoor seasons.

The U15 Boys, led by Head Coach Jeff Deimling, got off to a good start Saturday evening in six versus six play with an impressive 4-1 win over the CTSA U15 Boys at The Hangar at Downsview Park.

The team got goals from Cameron Milhomens, Kameron Izzard, Lucas Teixeira and Sam Jeffrey-Stedman. The boys are competing in the Provincial Indoor Soccer League and can expect to play matches at various locations around the city throughout the season.

On Sunday afternoon, the U13 Girls Storm team played its first-ever 11-a-side match on a full-size field, as they took on the Brams United Red Girls U13 at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre Dome in Mississauga. Orangeville came away with a solid 2-0 victory thanks to goals by Maliha Traikos and Nathalie Wojcik.

Amina Elmansory registered the shutout in net for the Orangeville squad.

Coach Peter Mortson shared after the game that the team ‘’played really well for a first game,’’ and the score could have been much higher.

The U13 Girls are playing in the Mississauga Youth Soccer League this winter.

Upcoming action for the Storm FC youth rep teams is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Mississauga Stadium field off Mavis Road as the U14 Boys begin their season against the SC Toronto Eagles at 6:30 p.m.


