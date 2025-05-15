Headline News

Smile Cookie Campaign sets record with $50,000 donation to Headwaters

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The recent Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised a record amount of money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF).

In partnership with Orangeville Tim Hortons locations, the campaign raised $50,000 in support of the local hospital, which is the most raised in a single year since the campaign began supporting HHCF in 2006.

“This year’s campaign was nothing short of amazing,” said HHCF CEO K.C. Carruthers, CEO. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude to our local Tim Hortons owners, staff, and every single person who purchased a Smile Cookie. Your support is making a lasting difference in the lives of patients and their families in our community.”

More than $500,000 has now been donated to HHCF through the Smile Cookie Campaign, over the last 19 years.

“These funds have directly supported vital equipment, programs, and services that benefit the entire Headwaters community. This year’s campaign will support the purchase of two wireless fetal monitors that provide wireless monitoring of mother and baby during labour and delivery. Specifically, wireless fetal monitors enable wireless, continuous monitoring during labour, while allowing the mother to be mobile, resulting in a much better delivery experience and improved patient outcomes,” reads a press release from HHCF.

The Smile Cookie Campaign sees the full $2 from every freshly baked cookie sold at Tim Horton’s donated to local charities selected by each restaurant.

“We are incredibly proud to support our local hospital and this amazing community,” said Krista Goudreault and Cara Preuss, Orangeville Tim Hortons owners, “We want to thank our guests and dedicated team members who made this year’s campaign a record-breaking success.”


