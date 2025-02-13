Skating, swimming, crafts and books: An exciting Family Day awaits at Alder Rec Centre

Dust off those ice skates and get your swimsuits out of the closet, because Family Day 2025 is just around the corner! Plan your day’s activities with Orangeville Recreation and spend the day with your loved ones as you splash, skate, and create.

Alder Recreation Centre will be open for Family Day on Feb. 17 from 11 until 3 p.m. with free skates, public swims, a photo booth, crafts, and more.

The Alder Branch of the Orangeville Public Library will also be open, giving your family access to worlds, adventures, and more to explore and let your imaginations soar. Both the Lego table and colouring sheets will also be available.

“Family Day is always a big deal at Orangeville Recreation, and we’re really excited to be able to bring back the activities our community’s families enjoy each year,” said Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, manager of recreation and events. “Our programming is designed with community in mind, and this is one of the many ways we’re able to celebrate and tie that into our services.”

This year, online pre-registration will be available for both the free skates and public swims. Registration will open 75 hours in advance. Some spots will be held for day of registration.

The schedule for the Family Day free skate and swim is:

Red rink

11 to 11:50 a.m.

12 to 12:50 p.m.

1 to 1:50 p.m.

2 to 2:50 p.m.

Green Rink

11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

12:30 to 1:20 p.m.

1:30 to 2:20 p.m.

Free swim schedule

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

2 to 3 p.m.

Additional activities at the Alder Recreation Centre include a professional photo booth, face painting, and crafts (while supplies last). Concessions will be open during the event.

To pre-register for skate and swim Family Day events please visit orangeville.ca/DropInActivities.

Family Day hours at the Town of Orangeville

The Town of Orangeville will be observing modified hours on February 17 for the Family Day statutory holiday.

Town offices – Closed

Orangeville Transit – Not running

Mill Street Library – Closed

Alder Street Library – Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre – Closed

Alder Recreation Centre – Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

