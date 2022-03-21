Short season for boy’s high school basketball this year

By Brian Lockhart

High school basketball teams are back on the court this year but they are facing a short season and no opportunity to advance past the District level if they win a title.

Both the regional CWOSSA and provincial OFSAA competitions have been cancelled.

Teams have started playing games but there are no spectators allowed in the gym so they will be missing the cheering from the sidelines this season.

In District 4, the Westside Secondary School Thunder junior boys team started off with a win and a loss on opening day on March 10.

During their first outing, the Thunder defeated Emmanuel Christian High School 47-34 on Westside’s home court.

They gave up a 60-27 loss later on the same day when they went up against Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne.

There are four teams entered in the District 4 division this season with all teams playing against each other once before going to the playoffs.

The juniors will have a semi-final playoff on Wednesday, March 23, with the two top teams going to the championship final on March 28.

In the District 4 senior division, the Westside Thunder came out on top in both of their games for opening day on March 10.

The first game resulted in a 29-23 win over CDDHS. They returned for their second game and left the court with a 43-31 win over Erin District High School.

There are five teams in District 4 this year who will be playing a four-game regular season.

The senior division will have a championship day on Monday, March 28, with semi-final games and the championship final.

In District 10, the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears junior boys team opened with a 43-33 win over Centre Wellington District High School on March 8.

They gave up a loss in their game when Centennial Collegiate left the court with a 56-22 win.

The District 10 junior boys playoffs will take place on Tuesday, March 22, with a consolation round, semi-finals and a championship final.

The ODSS senior boys team opened their season with a 70-20 win over Centre Wellington on March 8.

Their second game on March 9, ended with a loss when they were squeezed out by two points in a 58-56 game against Centennial Collegiate.

The District 10 senior playoffs will take place on Thursday, March 24, with a consolation round, semi-final, and a championship final game to determine this year’s champion team.

