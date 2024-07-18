Seasoned Filmmakers make up Dufferin Film Festival’s Critics Lineup

July 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Film Festival recently announced its lineup of film critics who will be lending their expertise and insights to the inaugural event.

These distinguished individuals bring a wealth of experience and accolades.

Timothy Moran: An award-winning writer, director, and producer, Timothy Moran hails from Niagara Falls, Ontario. With over two decades of filmmaking experience, Moran has crafted short documentaries and narrative films for Goalcast, amassing over a billion views globally. His accolades include the Show Canada Showmanship Prize for his work on “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” Moran currently heads production at Goalcast Media Inc., producing content across their studios.

Tristan Barrocks: Tristan Barrocks is a renowned Afro-Canadian film and commercial director from Toronto. Co-founder of Mid-Career Productions, Barrocks is celebrated for his human-centred narratives that enrich the Black experience. His portfolio includes acclaimed works such as “A Letter From The Fathers” and “Dear Black Dad.” Barrocks is dedicated to fostering inclusive communities and nurturing future BIPOC creatives.

Andrew Martin-Smith: Based in Toronto, Andrew Martin-Smith is a seasoned production manager and line producer specializing in documentary projects. His extensive experience includes advising emerging filmmakers through the National Film Board of Canada’s Filmmaker Assistance Program. A native of Orangeville, Martin-Smith brings his local roots and industry expertise to the Dufferin Film Festival.

Alex Caucean: An award-winning writer, director, and editor from Waterloo, Ontario, Alex Caucean’s journey began in Romania. His trailers have broken YouTube viewership records, and his production company, Filmmetry, has produced over 15 short films showcased at festivals across Canada. Caucean’s current projects include a feature-length bodybuilding documentary and a short narrative film, “The Calming Water.” Alex is also the Film Manager for the Dufferin Film Festival – coordinating with the filmmakers throughout the process and leading into the event.

Beyond judging the DFF film selections for final awards, these critics will provide invaluable perspectives, engaging with filmmakers and audiences throughout the event. Their participation underscores the Dufferin Film Festival’s commitment to fostering a rich and educational Canadian film environment.

“Join us in Orangeville from August 9-10, 2024, to celebrate the art of filmmaking with our distinguished critics and a vibrant community of creators and enthusiasts,” said the DFF in a press release.

Readers Comments (0)