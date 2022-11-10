General News

Season of giving gets kick-start with Headwaters Foundation’s biggest matching challenge to date

November 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Thanks to a generous donation by the Morningview Foundation, contributions to Headwaters Hospital Foundation will be doubled all holiday season long or until $700,000 in matching donations is exhausted.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation is helping donors’ dollars go further by doubling their impact all holiday season long.

All gifts made in support of Headwaters will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Morningview Foundation to a maximum of $700,000. 

“This is Headwaters Foundation’s biggest matching challenge to date,” said the hospital in a Nov. 1 press release.

All donations received in response to this challenge will be used to purchase vital medical equipment and upgrades for the local hospital. 

“As you may know, the government does not provide funding for all of the vital medical equipment the hospital needs,” said Headwaters Hospital. “Generous community support to meet the $700,000 challenge match pledged by Morningview Foundation will allow Headwaters to purchase equipment needed to continue providing outstanding care, close to home, for our community.”

 The Morningview Foundation noted the importance of supporting the local hospital.

“The past few years have made us all appreciate how important Headwaters Health Care Centre is to our community,” said the foundation in a statement. “Now it’s time to come to the aid of Headwaters and we hope our community will rise to the challenge to meet the entire $700,000 match and more.”

K.C. Carruthers, Headwaters Foundation CEO also noted the importance of donating to the hospital and the significance of Morningview Foundation matching donations dollar-for-dollar  

“This incredible gift will inspire the community to support Headwaters with generous hearts during this season of giving. Through this matching gift challenge, every donation will have more impact, matched dollar-for-dollar in support of better health care for our patients and families,” said K.C. Carruthers. 

Donations can be made at www.hhcfoundation.com or call 519-941-2702 ext. 2303. 

