Headline News

#RootedInCommunity Food Drive returning to Orangeville this weekend 

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville’s mayor is bringing back a popular fundraiser that generated over 20,000 pounds of food and more than $8,500 last October.

The second #RootedInCommuntiy Food Drive, which pins neighbourhoods against each other in a friendly competition to see which region of Orangeville can generate the most donations, is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 24.

“There are 10 zones that each have a Zone Captain and volunteers – you find your neighbourhood on the zone map and plan to donate there to support your neighbourhood’s total pounds collected. The zone who collects the highest number of pounds of food wins bragging rights and the trophy,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post in an email. “We have about 30 volunteers in the community signed up to help, plus the incredible team at the [Orangeville] Food Bank, who will be there to receive donations and start sorting.”

Due to the success of last year’s event, Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post decided to bring it back for the spring season, as the food bank continues to struggle to ensure it has enough food to deal with the rising demand.

“This food drive is about neighbours helping neighbours and the food bank needs about 60,000 pounds of food per month to meet the community need and are currently collecting about half of that in donations,” said Mayor Post. “In the summertime, donations typically go down and we want to get ahead of that and fill the shelves before the summer hits! Please get out to your zone to support this incredibly important cause.”

The drop-off zones for each area of town are:

  • Zone 1: Island Lake Public School
  • Zone 2: Princess Margaret Public School
  • Zone 3: Orangeville Farmers Market
  • Zone 4: Orangeville Seniors Centre
  • Zone 5: Board of Education Building (Amelia Street)
  • Zone 6: Parkinson Centennial Public School
  • Zone 7: St. Andrew’s Catholic School
  • Zone 8: Lions Sport Park (Diane Drive)
  • Zone 9: Spencer Ave Public School
  • Zone 10: Fendley Park

This year, the zones are different than last year, but a map can be viewed on Mayor Post’s Facebook profile at facebook.com/lisaposty to see what zone you reside in. 

Last year, Zone 10 (Settler’s Creek) generated the most donations with 2,122 lbs and $2,309. In the end, $8,559 and 20,408 pounds of food were collected from 17 zones through the drive.

“In October, I was hoping to collect 10,000 pounds of food and the community rallied together and donated an incredible 20,000 pounds! I’m hoping we can collect 12,000 pounds this time,” said Mayor Post.

“Our Food Bank does amazing work and the need is continuing to grow. We have an amazing community willing to rally and support one another so I thought we could have some fun!”

Anyone who’s unable to drop off donations in person but still wants to support the #RootedInCommuntiy Food Drive can e-transfer administration@orangevillefoodbank.org and be sure to put their zone number in the transfer message, as every $3.58 donated equals one pound of food.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New executive director brings experience in trauma-informed advocacy to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services

By Paula Brown Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has appointed a new executive director. The Board of Directors for CDVS announced earlier this month that Julie ...

Fuzz-rock Band 027 returning to Orangeville for home tour stop

By Joshua Drakes From a small community center in the middle of nowhere to what a fan called “Sheer Sonic Noise,” this homegrown punk trio ...

Orangeville council lobbies against strong mayor powers

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post wants nothing to do with the so-called provincial strong mayor powers. In fact, she hopes the crowd at ...

#RootedInCommunity Food Drive returning to Orangeville this weekend 

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville’s mayor is bringing back a popular fundraiser that generated over 20,000 pounds of food and more than $8,500 last October. The ...

Orangeville taps the brakes on bypass road speed limit

By JAMES MATTHEWS The speed limit on a portion of Riddell Road will be lowered in the interest of community safety. Town of Orangeville staff ...

Tickets on sale now for 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree in support of local hospital

By Paula Brown Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy will be helping raise funds for health care in Dufferin County as he takes the stage in Mulmur ...

Smile Cookie Campaign sets record with $50,000 donation to Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski The recent Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised a record amount of money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). In partnership with ...

Dufferin County food banks each receive $10,000 in food donations from Kraft Hockeyville

By Paula Brown North Dufferin residents who rallied to support Honeywood Arena during the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition have done more than help raise funds ...

Dufferin Arts Council launching bursary, scholarship programs to support artists in the region

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin Arts Council will distribute $15,000 to aspiring and semi-established artists through its annual programs later this year. Submissions for the ...

No completion date available on Hansen Boulevard construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS Owners of a stalled Orangeville housing development cite a development charge credit agreement with the town as a key milestone toward the ...