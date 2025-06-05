Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

June 5, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy.

Robin Berger, who worked as a Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) nurse for nearly 40 years and was the organization’s first-ever lactation consultant, received a King Charles III Coronation Medal last month for her dedication to the community.

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones presented Berger with the award on May 9.

Across Canada, 30,000 medals were awarded to individuals who made significant contributions to the country or achieved outstanding accomplishments aboard that brought credit to the country.

Berger was known in the community as a local lactation consultant, holding the title with WDGPH since 1994. After she retired from the organization in 2011, she ran her own private practice for 12 years, Robin’s Nest where Breast is Best.

She holds the title of WDGPH’s longest-serving public health nurse.

Berger retired at age 79 in 2023, after 49 years of serving the community as a public health nurse and assisting new mothers who had difficulty breastfeeding.

“She has helped thousands of breastfeeding women, babies and families of multiple generations,” said Berger’s daughter Leah. “Robin is a strong advocate for children and families. In her community, she is a leader and unremitting advocate for breastfeeding.”

It is believed that breastfeeding rates have risen in Dufferin County and the surrounding area as a direct result of Robin’s advocacy and determination, said Leah.

“She has enriched the lives of thousands and has made a difference to her community, county, province and country,” she added.

Her commitment to serving the community was thoroughly demonstrated, when a tornado ripped through Grand Valley on May 31, 1985, where her WDGPH satellite office was located.

“After receiving severe lacerations to her neck due to a glass door blown in her face and neck, she was stitched up by Dr. Don Mulder, MD, and immediately stepped back into her role as a nurse to help the residents of Grand Valley,” said Leah. “Her selfless nature was on full display.”

Berger and her coworkers developed and facilitated Orangeville’s first workshop for parents in Dufferin County in the early 1990s, called Parenting Your Spirited Child. The workshop was also presented to daycare staff, public health nurses and elementary school teachers.

Berger was a co-facilitator of the Feelings After Birth (FAB) postpartum support group as well.

In May 2007, at a national breastfeeding conference in Toronto, she received the Sylvia Segal Award of Excellence, presented to an individual who promoted breastfeeding in her community.The following year she was the first recipient of the Gary Putman Award, given to to an individual making a significant contribution to the Dufferin County community in the areas of child safety, well-being, mental health, developmental support services or community education and awareness.

Berger’s nomination for the Gary Putman Award came from a client who benefitted from her breastfeeding advice, home support and temperament workshop.

“Beyond all of these great accomplishments, what came through so clearly in the nomination form for Robin was her ability to provide positive coaching and encouragement, her sincerity, compassion and ability to listen to and empower people,” said Trish Keachie, who served as executive director of Dufferin Child and Family Services until 2013.

Berger played an instrumental role in starting the community breastfeeding centre in Orangeville in 1996.

It was initially situated at the old hospital but later moved to Headwaters Health Care Centre, and then into the local WPGPH health office.

The Community Breastfeeding Centre eventually moved to the Centre Fellowship Church, where Berger continued her work until it officially closed in September 2023, when she retired.

The breastfeeding centre was then renamed to The Robin’s Nest, to pay tribute to the women who played an instrumental role in helping mothers throughout the region.

“The Robin’s Nest is named after Robin Berger, who we can never thank enough for her unwavering support and dedication to every mother’s feeding journey,” reads a post from The Robin’s Nest Facebook Page. “Robin has spent decades supporting breastfeeding, and bottle-feeding, mamas, offering her support and expertise, and continuously advocating for the breastfeeding community here in Dufferin County. This group is a continuation of her incredible legacy.”

