General News

Residents to voice concerns over proposed mega quarry at community meeting in Melancthon

February 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Some Melancthon residents are hoping to put a stop to a proposed mega quarry.

Concerned members of the community will be hosting a community town hall meeting on Sunday (March 2) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Horning’s Mills Community Hall, located at 14 Mill Street in Melancthon.

“We are asking the DeGasperis family to withdraw this proposal. It would be the first below the water table blast quarry in Dufferin County. It will devastate a healthy rural community for no reason but developer profit,” said Larry Taman, a resident of Melancthon.

Strada Aggregates (Strada) has been operating an existing 360-acre above-water sand and gravel pit in the area of 4th Line and County Rd. 17 in the Township of Melancthon since 2004. 

Strada had initiated undertaking the field work and technical studies required to determine the feasibility of developing a quarry that would extract and process consolidated dolostone bedrock below the water table within the same footprint of the existing pit.

According to Strada Aggregates, the proposed quarry is being designed to ship 2,000,000 tonnes per year from the site and will continue to use the existing entrance/exits and existing haul route.

“The risk and damage will be immense and irreversible – toxic silicates in our air, disruption of our water supply, noise and fly-rock from explosions, devastation to the natural environment and upwards of 125,000 heavy truck journeys every year on the highways to and from the Toronto area. More mega quarries will follow,” said Taman.

The community meeting is open to the public. Members of Melancthon Town Council along with neighbouring community organizations opposing the gravel expansion are expected to be in attendance for the meeting.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...

Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local ...

Amidst uncertain future for local Crime Stoppers branch, Dufferin County kicks in funds

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has pledged to provide $10,000 in financial assistance to Crime Stoppers of Simcoe–Dufferin–Muskoka, following a ...

Mono deputy mayor was in conflict in trail vote: integrity commissioner

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix has been found to have been in a conflict of interest when he participated in a council ...

Mono council will revisit vote on land for Bruce Trail

By JAMES MATTHEWS Even municipal councils are entitled to claim a mulligan and revisit their vote on an issue after they were rapped on the ...

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...