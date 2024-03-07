Reptiles, recreation and Robert Munsch: Enjoy March Break activities with Orangeville Recreation and Orangeville Public Library

March 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

If you’re looking for activities to help keep the kids busy over the March Break, Orangeville Recreation and the Orangeville Public Library have many events to keep your kids engaged, active, and fostering creativity from March 11 to 15.

Maybe you have a Robert Munsch fan in your midst, a hockey lover, a kid with a passion for birds and reptiles, or someone just looking to skate or shoot some hoops. Either way, there’s plenty available for kids of all interests.

Orangeville Public Library

This March Break, the Library is offering a combination of free events hosted at the Mill Street Branch and ticketed events at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS). Learn more or purchase tickets at orangevillelibrary.ca or by calling 519-941-0610.

Free Events (locations vary – registration may be required) – 2 to 3 p.m.

Kids Zumba – Wednesday, March 13 (Ages 6 to 12) – ODSS

Why Not Me? with Steve Anderson – Thursday, March 14 (6+ family event) – Mill Street Branch

22 Faulkner Street (ODSS) – Tickets Required – 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Fireside Munsch! – Monday, March 11

Reptilia Animal Show – Tuesday, March 12

The Craig Douglas Juggling Show – Wednesday, March 13

Birds of Prey – Thursday, March 14

Bumbling Bert Magic Show – Friday, March 15

Orangeville Recreation

March Break Camp at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre (ages 6 to 13 full – check online for additional availability)

Skating and Shinny drop-ins at both arenas

Basketball drop-ins at Alder Recreation Centre

Court reservations at Alder Recreation Centre

March Break Hockey Development Camp (check online for availability)

For more information or to check camp availability visit orangeville.ca/recreation

