Rebound on the buzzer costs Orangeville Bears basketball team in game against Centennial Collegiate

December 20, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears senior boys’ basketball game against the Centennial Collegiate Spartans was decided when the winning point was made with the ball in the air and the buzzer sounding the end of the game.

The game took place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the gym at ODSS.

It was a very competitive game between two really talented teams.

The Bears and Spartans changed leads through a tough first two quarters with both squads putting out a huge effort to try to get the edge.

At the half, the Spartans were leading 35-33.

When the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, the game was tied at 46, setting up a fourth quarter that would be an all-out battle to see which team could get the advantage.

Teams traded the lead several times in the last quarter.

With 58 seconds left on the clock, the Bears were leading 58-56. The Spartans tied the game again on two successful foul shots.

With 12 seconds remaining on the clock and the Spartans leading by two points, Bears forward Jaylen Padayachee took a shot from outside of the key and hit the hoop for a three-pointer to give the ODSS team a one-point lead.

When the whistle blew to start the action, with only a few seconds left, a Spartans player took the shot and missed, but he caught his own rebound and took a second shot a split second before the final buzzer sounded and scored.

The final was a 62-61 win for the Spartans.

“They’re a good team, the way they play, makes us have to make good passes,” said Bears forward Braydon Brettonvil, after the game. “If we’re not playing good team basketball, we’re not going to beat those guys. We had a lot of good shots, but in the end they had more. On offence we had some bad passes, especially at the end. I’d like to correct those. They were really passing the ball around and setting up screens.”

The loss leaves the Bears with a 2-3 record so far this season. However, this year is seeing some really good teams in District 10, and the stats could change by the end of the season.

“We started off really bad this year with a 20-point loss to John F. Ross,” Brettonvil said. “But nobody had a good game in that game. All in all, it was a bad team game. Our next two games were great – we had that 40 point win against St. James where we played a lot better team basketball. I think we can really compete with any team in this league.”

The Bears are now in sixth place in the District standings.

Centennial Collegiate is in first place. They are followed by Bishop Macdonell, St. James, John F. Ross, and Guelph Collegiate.

The Bears will return to their home court in the ODSS gym on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to host Our Lady of Lourdes.

Game time is 4 p.m.

