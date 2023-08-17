RAM Rodeo will return to International Plowing Match & Rural Expo

By Brian Lockhart

An action-packed rodeo is coming to the 2023 edition of the annual International Plowing Match & Rural Expo when it gets underway in Bowling Green between Grand Valley and Laurel Sept. 19-23.

The rodeo is one of the most popular events at the IPM each year, and organizers are thrilled the rodeo will take place for the 2023 event.

The RAM Rodeo Tour has been part of the entertainment line-up at the Plowing Match for almost 20 years.

“It’s a fan favourite for sure,” said Bill McCutcheon, co-chair of this year’s IPM Local Committee. “The stands are always full and we couldn’t be happier that they are returning to participate again this year.”

Each rodeo performance will feature some of Canada’s top cowboys and cowgirls, with around 150 of these skilled riders will be participating in various disciplines.

There will be bareback bronc riding, which originated in the rodeo arena and is one of the most bone-jarring events of the show, as participants try to stay on a bucking horse with no saddle.

Saddle bronc riding, sometimes called the ‘classic event’ of rodeo, originated from the task of breaking wild horses for use on cattle ranches in the Canadian and American West. It is the same as bareback bronc riding but with a saddle.

In the barrel racing event, riders race their horses into the arena to run a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels with the goal of having the fastest time without knocking over a barrel.

Pole bending is a timed event that features a horse and one mounted rider running a weaving or serpentine path around six poles arranged in a line.

Bull riding is one of the more popular events as a cowboy will challenge a 2,000-pound animal that does its best to throw the rider off and into the dirt. The cowboy must hang on for eight seconds using only one hand.

During the rescue race, a rider picks up a passenger at the other end of the arena. It is a timed event, so speed, accuracy, and an ability to leap onto the back of a running horse are key to success.

Putting on a rodeo is a big undertaking which includes around 80 horses, 18 bulls, and 25 support staff to keep it all running smoothly.

While the rodeo is entertainment for visitors, for the riders, it’s all business. The show is an official event on the professional rodeo circuit, so the riders are riding for both points and cash.

The rodeo will take place in the Ram Truck Corral on Thursday (Sept. 19), Friday (Sept. 20), and Saturday (Sept. 21) of the International Plowing Match weekend.

The International Plowing Match & Rural Expo will take place from Sept. 19 to 23.

