Rally to stop Caledon mega quarry coming to Cataract

May 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Caledon residents have fought against the CBM mega quarry for years, primarily due to its threat of destroying neatly 800 acres of prime agricultural land and woodlands near Cataract, Ont.

To advocate against the quarry, the Forks of the Credit Preservation Group is holding a rally on June 8 in Cataract, just south-east of Alton, at 11:30 a.m. to voice their opposition to the Caledon Mega Quarry.

“At a time when 300 acres of Ontario’s farmland is disappearing daily, it is critical to protect grade one farmland from becoming yet another gravel quarry,” said Forks of the Credit Preservation Group in a media release. “Ontario already has the capacity to produce thirteen times the amount of gravel to meet our needs but we can’t produce more farmland, replace the spawning grounds of Brook Trout in the Credit River or the 60,000 mature trees that will be destroyed to provide more aggregate.”

According to the Forks of the Credit Preservation Group, protecting farmland, water and woodlots, preventing air pollution and massive traffic congestion is critical to ensuring a healthy environment and vibrant communities for the future.

The rally in Cataract will be held at the corner of Charleston and Main St., followed by food and fun in Cataract until 2 p.m. to oppose the Caledon Mega Quarry.

The rally isl part of the first ever Provincial Day of Action to Protect Ontario from Gravel Mining in which communities across the province will be participating.


