Public invited to Dufferin OPP’s open house in Primrose

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Anyone interested in taking a behind-the-scenes look at Dufferin County’s police force can do so next weekend. 

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are hosting a community open house at the Primrose Detachment on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Dufferin OPP welcomes the residents in our community to drop by and experience some of the many specialized services available to help keep Dufferin County a safe and wonderful place to live,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

The event will feature the Dufferin OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Urban Search and Rescue Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosives Team and Mobile Crisis Response Team.

The explosives team will have a robot demonstration.

There will also be police officers available to speak about career and volunteer opportunities.

As well, attendees of the open house can check out police vehicles, enjoy a radar/laser demonstration, and participate in photo opportunities with the OPP’s ATVs and snowmobiles.

“Our guests will be treated to numerous booths with information about the vast array of OPP specialty units, volunteering and recruiting opportunities,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

“Please join us, this is a great opportunity to view the specialized equipment that is used to maintain public safety. We are always looking for ways to connect with our community and look forward to meeting you.”

The Primrose Detachment, where the open house is being held on Sept. 28, is located at 506312 Highway 89, Mono.


