Procyon Wildlife will host second annual fundraising gala

October 10, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

The Procyon Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre will be hosting its second annual fundraising gala to help the not-for-profit organization continue its work in the community.

Procyon cares for injured and sick animals as well as ones that have been orphaned. Many animals are killed or injured by cars and other accidents that leave younger animals on their own.

Procyon helps care for them until they are old enough to be released.

The organization serves New Tecumseth, Orangeville, Caledon and several other communities within a 50-kilometre radius from its centre in Beeton.

At any time, the centre is home to a variety of different wildlife needing help. There is a lot of cost to house, feed and treat these animals so they can recover.

The gala helps with the annual costs of running the rehabilitation and education centre.

This year, the gala will be held at Caesar’s Centre in Bolton. This is a central location that allows easy access for guests coming from all directions.

The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, followed by a four-course dinner with antipasto, pasta, salad, a main course and Crèmé Brulé for dessert. The main course will offer a choice of braised beef for meat lovers, eggplant parmigiana for vegetarians and stuffed peppers for vegans.

The guest speaker for the evening will be Barry MacKay from the Animal Alliance of Canada – an organization that lobbies for the rights of animals.

There will also be a live and silent auction.

Mars Giammarco and his band Echo will be performing at the gala, bringing live music to the event.

Thanks to the success of last year’s gala, Procyon was able to take care of more injured and orphaned wildlife in 2024. It also enabled the organization to make major improvements. This includes a brand new 50-foot flight cage. This allows them to admit birds of prey and other large birds without having to transport them to another wildlife facility, meaning less trauma to the birds as they can receive care right away.

With the large aviary, staff can test the birds’ ability to fly before they are released back into the wild.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, and tickets are already on sale.

For tickets, call 1-905-729-0033.

