Headline News

Police search for four suspects following daytime bank robbery on Broadway

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A bank on Broadway in Orangeville was the recent target of a robbery.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred at a financial institution on Broadway in Orangeville and are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information related to the incident.

On August 5, 2025, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a financial institution on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. Officers arrived shortly after the incident and spoke with key witnesses to gather information.

According to reports, three male suspects entered the financial institution while a fourth individual remained in a small black vehicle nearby. The suspects are described as Black males, all wearing black clothing, masks, glasses, and gloves.

Victims were restrained as the suspects stole a cash box and multiple phones. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com. You will not be asked to identify yourself, and you will never be required to testify in court.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

By Sam Odrowski A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery. ...

Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to ...

Police search for four suspects following daytime bank robbery on Broadway

A bank on Broadway in Orangeville was the recent target of a robbery. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred ...

New record: Over 100 babies born at Headwaters last month

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A baby boom has come to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The local hospital announced in a social ...

Orangeville mayor says speed cameras are ‘not a cash grab’

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville motorists will be monitored by way of speed cameras on some town thoroughfares starting next year. Council ...

Orangeville to consider municipal invasive species management of Phragmites australis

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council will soon consider taking steps against the introduction of invasive plant species. Councillor Tess Prendergast gave ...

Orangeville shortens new legislated budgeting process

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council and staff are trying to keep the annual budget process close to past practice, despite provisions ...

Off-duty nurse jumps into action to help man having medical emergency at Tim Horton’s

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne woman is praising the quick actions of an off-duty nurse from Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), ...

Orangeville trustee at Upper Grand District School Board elected as new vice-chair

By Paula Brown Shelburne resident and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) trustee Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson is stepping into a new role. During a special board ...

Prefabricated MRI unit placed at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local ...