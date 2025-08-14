Police search for four suspects following daytime bank robbery on Broadway

August 14, 2025

A bank on Broadway in Orangeville was the recent target of a robbery.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred at a financial institution on Broadway in Orangeville and are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information related to the incident.

On August 5, 2025, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a financial institution on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. Officers arrived shortly after the incident and spoke with key witnesses to gather information.

According to reports, three male suspects entered the financial institution while a fourth individual remained in a small black vehicle nearby. The suspects are described as Black males, all wearing black clothing, masks, glasses, and gloves.

Victims were restrained as the suspects stole a cash box and multiple phones. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com. You will not be asked to identify yourself, and you will never be required to testify in court.

