Police investigate shooting in Orangeville, no injuries reported

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

A shooting in Orangeville on March 25 is currently under investigation by the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At approximately 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting at a commercial plaza on Riddell Road near Caledon-East Garafraxa Townline in Orangeville.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The initial investigation has revealed that the incident involved a white sedan, possibly a Honda.

“The OPP is urging the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to police. Those who live locally or were in the area around the time of the incident are asked to check their surveillance, doorbell and dashcam footage for anything that could assist the investigation,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

“Investigators believe this is a targeted incident related to the ongoing extortion investigations.”

The Dufferin OPP Crime Unit is conducting the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Dufferin OPP said more information will be released when available.

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