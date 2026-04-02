Headline News

Police investigate shooting in Orangeville, no injuries reported

April 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

A shooting in Orangeville on March 25 is currently under investigation by the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At approximately 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting at a commercial plaza on Riddell Road near Caledon-East Garafraxa Townline in Orangeville.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The initial investigation has revealed that the incident involved a white sedan, possibly a Honda.

“The OPP is urging the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to police. Those who live locally or were in the area around the time of the incident are asked to check their surveillance, doorbell and dashcam footage for anything that could assist the investigation,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.  

“Investigators believe this is a targeted incident related to the ongoing extortion investigations.”

The Dufferin OPP Crime Unit is conducting the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Dufferin OPP said more information will be released when available.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

‘I Am Enough’: Orangeville production shines spotlight on Mental Health and rural communities

By Joshua Drakes A powerful new musical theatre production is coming to Theatre Orangeville (87 Broadway) early next month, bringing with it a deeply personal ...

Renewed space for safety and healing: Headwaters unveils renovated Sunrise Centre

Headwaters is proud to unveil its newly renovated Sunrise Centre. The updated centre will support the hospital’s commitment to providing accessible, high-quality support and resources ...

Ontario Provincial Police seek public assistance to solve 2024 Melancthon man murder

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have renewed their appeal for public assistance in the homicide investigation of 65-year-old David ...

Police investigate shooting in Orangeville, no injuries reported

A shooting in Orangeville on March 25 is currently under investigation by the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). At approximately 4:20 a.m., officers responded to ...

Orangeville Lions Club to host Neil Young Tribute Concert

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Orangeville Lions are turning up the volume on their longstanding mission of community service with an upcoming ...

Anti-Doug Ford demonstration held in downtown Orangeville opposing provincial decisions

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Demonstrators gathered on Saturday, March 28, to protest a long list of grievances with the provincial government. Protestors ...

Initiative spearheaded by local historian marks 25th anniversary of Hadfield’s spacewalk

By Joshua Drakes A new nation-wide education initiative aimed at improving science literacy and celebrating Canada’s role in space exploration is set to launch on ...

Local food bank seeks 55,000 lbs of donations during annual Springalicious Campaign

By Sam Odrowski This weekend, volunteers from the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley will be accepting donations at the local Zehrs, ...

Orangeville Transit route changes trim service’s operating costs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Transit ridership has grown compared to 2019 levels. When comparing ridership from 2025 to 2019, the last year of transit prior ...

Orangeville Citizen launches food drive in support of Springalicious Campaign

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank’s Springalicious Campaign is underway and to support its goal of collecting 55,000 lbs of food, the Orangeville Citizen ...