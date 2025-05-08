Headline News

Picture This: Orangeville Citizen to hold Father’s Day Photo Contest

May 8, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Prize package valued at over $700 up for grabs

By Sam Odrowski

Daddy, papa bear, father, pop-pop, da-da or daddy-O – no matter what you call him, treat him this Father’s Day to a chance at winning a prize package valued at over $700.

The prize package includes a pair of tickets to a Toronto Blue Jays game, two golf passes at Hockley Valley Resort, and other items for you to enjoy.

Running now until June 3, we’re encouraging our readers to submit their favourite photograph of them with their dad and a couple of sentences on why it’s special. Names must be included for the submission to be valid and only one submission can be made per person.

The winner of the contest must consent to the Citizen publishing their entry photo and an additional photo of them and their father picking up the prize package at the Citizen’s office. These photos will be published in the June 12 edition of the Orangeville Citizen.

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges and notified on June 5.

Please use the QR code or email contest@citizen.on.ca to submit a photo.

Father’s Day is June 15 this year.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville and District Animal Centre receive 500 cat cabins amidst kitten season

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre will soon be able to provide a more comfortable stay ...

Orangeville grandmother requests community’s help finding missing granddaughter

Jillianne, 15, reported missing on April 28, family suspects she’s in Brampton, GTA or Southern Ontario By Sam Odrowski An Orangeville grandmother is encouraging the ...

Headwaters Dental provides free dental care during special clinic day

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Dental in Orangeville held its annual day of free dentistry at its Orangeville clinic on Monday, May 5. The special day ...

Friends of Jim “Cheesy” Stewart host fundraiser for cancer treatment

By Joshua Drakes Bar on Broadway was abuzz over the weekend as a small army of friends and supporters gathered for a two-day fundraising drive ...

Picture This: Orangeville Citizen to hold Father’s Day Photo Contest

Prize package valued at over $700 up for grabs By Sam Odrowski Daddy, papa bear, father, pop-pop, da-da or daddy-O – no matter what you ...

Outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market to open for the season this weekend

By Sam Odrowski With warmer weather comes the return of outdoor events in Orangeville. On Saturday, May 3, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market will return ...

Community to come together at Caledon Trailway for 15th Annual Hike for Bethell Hospice

By Sam Odrowski Hiking is among Canada’s favourite pastimes, providing the opportunity to escape urban areas and soak in the tranquillity of nature – and ...

Headwaters Dental continues free dental work for people in need

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Dental in Orangeville will again be offering a free dental clinic for those who need some help but may be struggling ...

Green Ribbon Campaign encourages organ donation, raises awareness

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Do you know if you’re an organ donor? An Orangeville-based initiative dedicated to organ donation advocacy is raising ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates answer questions on key issues ahead of federal election

By Sam Odrowski A record-setting number of Canadians participated in advanced voting ahead of the country’s 45th General Election. And many millions more will cast ...