Picture This: Orangeville Citizen to hold Father’s Day Photo Contest

May 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

Prize package valued at over $700 up for grabs

By Sam Odrowski

Daddy, papa bear, father, pop-pop, da-da or daddy-O – no matter what you call him, treat him this Father’s Day to a chance at winning a prize package valued at over $700.

The prize package includes a pair of tickets to a Toronto Blue Jays game, two golf passes at Hockley Valley Resort, and other items for you to enjoy.

Running now until June 3, we’re encouraging our readers to submit their favourite photograph of them with their dad and a couple of sentences on why it’s special. Names must be included for the submission to be valid and only one submission can be made per person.

The winner of the contest must consent to the Citizen publishing their entry photo and an additional photo of them and their father picking up the prize package at the Citizen’s office. These photos will be published in the June 12 edition of the Orangeville Citizen.

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges and notified on June 5.

Please use the QR code or email contest@citizen.on.ca to submit a photo.

Father’s Day is June 15 this year.

