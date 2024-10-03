‘Passion for fashion’: Lord Dufferin IODE to host local models at upcoming fashion show fundraiser

By Sam Odrowski

One of the oldest service clubs in the region is holding a special fundraiser for Headwaters Health Care Centre and the Orangeville Food Bank.

The Lord Dufferin IODE, established in 1907, is bringing the Classie Casual Boutique Fashion Show back to Trattoria Semplice Restaurant in Orangeville on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature seven local fashion models, showing off clothing from Classie Casual Boutique, based out of Guelph. The clothing to be modelled includes denim, bamboo yoga wear, dresses, jackets, sweaters, cardigans, casual tops in regular and plus sizes, as well as purses and accessories. All of this will be available for purchase after the event when the models are finished showing off the merchandise.

“It’s a fundraiser and it’s an opportunity for ladies to have a night out. When was the last time you were at a fashion show? We just don’t see them around our area that much anymore,” said Dori Ebel of the Lord Dufferin IODE. “It’s an opportunity gather a couple of girlfriends and come out to see some fashions, have some finger food, a glass of wine if you wish, and enjoy a lovely evening,” said Ebel.

She spoke highly of Classie Casual Boutique, noting the two owners have a true “passion for fashion.”

The two women running it are retired teachers who turned their passion into a successful business in 2019.

But it wasn’t without its challenges.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic started shortly after the business got up and running, but the owners pivoted to virtual fashion shows, which were a great success.

“Would you believe they opened their business, a little boutique, just three months before COVID-19?” said Ebel.

The Lord Dufferin IODE held a fashion show last year at Trattoria Semplice with Classie Casual Boutique, and due to its success, raising around $2,500, the IODE decided to have them back.

Last year, a full dinner was served, but this year, attendees will enjoy appetizers, charcuterie boards and finger foods, so they can focus on fashion instead of the food.

“That way they’re more concentrated on the models, which is what we want them to do, because we also want [Classie Casual Boutique] to sell products as well,” Ebel noted.

Mary Gibson, vice president of the Lord Dufferin IODE, said attending the fundraiser is a great way to “showcase a small company.”

Ebel, who volunteers at the Orangeville Food Bank, said it’s a critical time to raise funds for the not-for-profit organization, as it faces an unprecedented level of demand not seen since it opened in 1992.

She said a couple of weeks ago, they couldn’t offer food bank clients certain items because they were all out of stock.

“When people come and we have empty shelves, it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “I just went home and felt sick. I just thought, this is awful.”

Ebel said she hopes the money raised through the fashion show will help to temporarily restock some items.

She also hopes the money raised for Headwaters Health Care Centre will help with the purchase of an MRI suite and much-needed equipment.

“I think that’s something that grabs everybody’s heart because at some point all of us need the hospital. And I think what we hear about the food bank is pretty devastating,” said Ebel.

Tickets are cheaper than last year’s fashion show at $65 each. Only 70 are available. They can be purchased by contacting Lord Dufferin IODE members by phone. Call Ebel at 519-941-1865, Petra at 519-217-0692 and Jessica at 647-286-2147 to learn more and secure a ticket.

