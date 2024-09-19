Uncategorized

Parked transport trucks on properities upset Mono woman

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

At least one Mono resident is vexed by transport trucks parked in front of private properties.

And she brought her concern to council when it met on Sept. 10.

In a written question to council, resident Deena Balsdon asked when will Mono change bylaws, just as Caledon has done, to prohibit transport trucks from parking on front lawns in rural neighbourhoods.

“It is an eyesore and lowers our property value,” she said.

“This is pertaining specifically to rural areas,” said Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk. “In residential areas there is a limit on the size of a commercial vehicle that can be parked in a driveway. And that, I believe, is one tonne.”

In rural areas, the owner-operator of a transport truck is permitted to keep that transport truck at their property, he said.

“It’s interesting that this question came up because I was going to bring forward a notice of motion that we implement such a bylaw,” said Councillor Elaine Capes. “It should restrict to there must be a resident licensed driver for the truck and not just trucks being parked there.”


