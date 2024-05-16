Over 450 attend annual Hike for Bethell Hospice

May 16, 2024 · 0 Comments

Community well on its way to meeting $245,000 fundraising goal

By Zachary Roman

Caledon residents weren’t daunted by a little rain and came out in droves for the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice last weekend.

On May 5, the annual hike was held in Inglewood, starting around 9 a.m. at the Lloyd Wilson Centennial Arena . Registration and opening ceremonies were held inside due to the weather, and the arena was buzzing with excitement as hikers got ready for their adventure and enjoyed coffee, fruit, and Timbits for breakfast.

This year’s hike had a fundraising goal of $245,000, and as of May 6 over $222,000 had been raised by residents and businesses. The total is expected to rise as donations are accepted until the end of May.

The Hike for Bethell Hospice continues to grow each year and this year’s hike featured over 450 participants.

Bethell Hospice Foundation board co-chairs Adrian Horwood and Bonnie Klaassen said it was thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers that the hike was able to be a success. They also thanked the many sponsors of the event as they gave welcome remarks on the day of the hike.

Local schools have been getting involved in the Hike for Bethell Hospice, and this year they raised $20,000.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones attended the hike. She said as health minister, she believes hospice care is an important part of Ontario’s health system.

“When I see the engagement we have in this community for hospice… thank you for being huge supporters,” said Jones.

At the hike, Ward 1 Councillor Lynn Kiernan delivered a proclamation from the Town of Caledon marking the week of May 5 to 11 as Hospice Palliative Care Week in Caledon.

Margaret Paan is the executive director of Bethell Hospice and was grateful for all who attended the hike.

“Whether you’re a first-time hiker or returning team, you all have made a difference by being here today,” said Paan.

Marion Lawrence is an Orangeville resident who came out to the hike to support the work being done at Bethell Hospice and remember someone who made a difference in her life.

“I’m remembering my Tai Chi instructor from Orangeville… you can’t forget people who did so much good to you personally,” she said. “And you can’t forget the people who took care of them.”

