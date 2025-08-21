General News

Over 160 traffic related charges laid by Dufferin OPP over Victoria Day long weekend

August 21, 2025

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers laid 163 traffic related charges while patrolling the region’s roadways over the Civic Holiday weekend.

Between Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2025, officers conducted several RIDE spot checks as well as traffic enforcement with a focus on the “Big Four” – impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

The following charges were laid by Dufferin OPP:

  • Speeding charges – 93
  • Stunt/Racing – 1
  • Move over for emergency vehicles – 2
  • Impaired driving charges – 3
  • Seatbelt charges – 19
  • Total charges – 163

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users that obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe. Thank you as well to our hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication in keeping our communities safe,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

“If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. Highway, trail, and waterway safety is a shared responsibility. By working together, the OPP and members of the public can ensure everyone’s safety.”


