Sports

Otters Winter Waves provides swimmers with valuable experience

February 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club hosted the Otters Winter Waves development meet on Jan. 25, providing a valuable racing experience for development swimmers.

The event took place at the Alder Street Recreation Centre, marking the third successful competition held by the Otters since the pool’s multi-year pool liner replacement project finished and reopened to the public last year.

The Otters welcomed the Hanover Swim Club to the meet and extended their gratitude to them for travelling to compete.

All the athletes were well-prepared with several qualifying for the Regional Championships which will be held in Bracebridge, Ont. on Feb. 7-9.

Throughout the meet, Otters swimmers achieved numerous personal bests and tackled new races they had never attempted previously.

The atmosphere was electric with athletes, parents, and fans enthusiastically supporting every race from start to finish.

The Otters want to thank all the volunteers, parents, and officials, as well as the sponsors for their continued support. Their contributions helped make this development meet a success. 


