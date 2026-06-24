Orangeville’s Wayne White receives provincial Senior of the Year Award

June 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville council has selected Wayne White as the 2026 Senior of the Year.

Each municipality across Ontario has the opportunity to honour one resident with the title each year.

Orangeville Councillor Joe Andrews made the announcement when council met on June 22.

White said the award is very special to him and he’s appreciative of the recognition.

Andrews said White exemplifies the very best qualities of leadership, compassion, and volunteer dedication to the community, and he serves as an inspiring role model for people of all ages.

“A list of his volunteer activities over the years would fill numerous typed pages,” he said. “Given his background as a former elementary school teacher, it’s no surprise that the list features numerous youth and community initiatives that continue to benefit the Town of Orangeville and beyond.”

White has been a Lions Club member for more than 40 years. He was also the service group’s district governor.

He is a prominent member and former Friends of Island Lake chairperson, during which he was instrumental in the construction of the Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail and the Bob Scott bridge.

“For those specific initiatives, Wayne has worked on everything from preparing lumber for installation to collecting scrap metal for fundraising,” Andrews said.

White has given volunteer hours to the Rotary Club’s annual Ribfest and the Make Orangeville Shine initiative.

A fixture at various community activities, White serves as one of Orangeville’s volunteer photographers. He and his missus, Wanda, have gotten decked out in red and white each Christmas as Santa and Mrs. Claus during Headwaters Health Care Centre’s Candy Cane Fair.

Andrews said White’s positive attitude and genuine concern for others make him one of the pillars of the Orangeville community.

“Beyond his community service, Wayne White embodies kindness, generosity, and resilience,” he said.

“He is known for his unwavering willingness to lend a helping hand, offer guidance, and provide encouragement to those around him.”

Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones, the MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, said her earliest interactions with White were on Island Lake’s trails, where he was picking up trash.

“The giving back that you have done through your entire career really just speaks to how special you are to our community,” Jones said.

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