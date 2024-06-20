Orangeville’s Junior B Northmen split the week with a win and a loss

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen took a loss in the final regular season game when they went to Port Credit to take on the Mimico Mountaineers on Sunday, June 16.

Starting off the week with a win, the Northmen came out on top in their Tuesday, June 11, game against the Newmarket Saints from the East Division (Mid) at the Alder Street arena.

Marcello Carreiro opened the scoring in the game against Newmarket with a follow-up goal from Evan Miller.

At the end of the second period, the Northmen were leading 11-7.

The game ended with a 14-10 win for the Northmen.

Leighton Cook led the Northmen’s scoring with five goals for the game.

On the road for the final game of the regular season against the Mimico Mountaineers, the Northmen were trailing 3-2 at the end of the first period.

First-period Northmen goals came from Mason Kreller and Liam Stadnyk.

The Northmen took a brief lead in the second period before Mimico responded with four unanswered goals to end the period with a 7-4 lead. Marcello Carreiro and Liam Stadnyk scored the second-period Northmen goals.

The final period had the Northmen put out a full-on effort to get back into the game. They outscored Mimico 5-4 for the period but couldn’t tie it up and had to settle for the 11-9 loss.

Third-period Northmen goals came from Dylan Cordingley, Jeremy Fancett, Jackson Shabot, Marcello Caerreiro, and Braden Gilmore.

The Northmen finished second in the East Division (South) with a 15-5 record and 30 points.

In first place in the division, the Halton Hills Bulldog finished with a 15-4-1 record and 31 points.

Overall in the League, St. Catharines Athletics finished in first place with 37 points.

The Elora Mohawks and the Napean Knights tied for second place – each team with 35 points.

The Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League will now gear up for the playoffs.

