Orangeville’s 2024 Accessibility Champion Awards open for nominations

A Town of Orangeville committee with a focus on enhancing accessibility for all residents and visitors to the area is accepting nominations.

Access Orangeville has opened submissions for the 2024 Accessibility Champion Awards.

The awards recognize people, local businesses or community groups that have shown a passion for creating a more accessible community, continually going above and beyond to achieve this goal.

“There are many champions in our community helping us remove barriers and provide accessible services, and these awards offer a chance for us to recognize the great work they are doing,” said Orangeville councillor Rick Stevens, who’s the chair of the Access Orangeville Committee.

“I encourage you to nominate someone in our community who creates an accessible Orangeville for all.”

Nominations will be accepted until noon on Friday, May 3 by email at accessibility@orangeville.ca.

For the nomination to be accepted, the following information must be included:

• The name of the individual, business, or community group nominated.

• The reason for the nomination, including what they have done to make our community more accessible for all.

• Include the name, address, and phone number of the nominee.

• Nominees must be a resident or business in Dufferin County.

• The name and contact information, including the phone number, of the person submitting the nomination.

The 2024 Accessibility Champion Awards recipients will be announced during Accessibility Week, observed from May 25 to June 1.

