General News

Orangeville Winter Farmers’ Market extended for additional week at Town Hall

April 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Winter Farmers’ Market is being extended for on additional week, until April 25, due to popular demand.
Running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, the winter market takes place inside Orangeville Town Hall at 87 Broadway, with a variety of vendors.

The final indoor market provides a great opportunity to stock up on local goods before the outdoor season begins.

Just two weeks after the final indoor market, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market returns to Second Street, near its intersection with Broadway, in front of Town Hall, for its 35th season.

The first outdoor market kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

“More than ever, Canadians are embracing a shop local, shop Canadian lifestyle— recognizing the economic, health, and environmental benefits of supporting local producers. And if those reasons aren’t convincing enough, the taste certainly is. Simply put, local food tastes better,” said Alison Scheel, executive director of the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA), who hosts the Orangeville Farmers’ Market each week.

“The Orangeville Farmers’ Market has proudly spent 35 years connecting the community with fresh, locally grown and raised vegetables, fruit, meats, and treats. The only way to get food fresher and closer to home is to grow it yourself.”

The market runs every Saturday until Oct. 17, providing a weekly opportunity to experience some of the very best of local food and community.

The Orangeville BIA says opening day on May 9 promises more than just great shopping – visitors can enjoy a vibrant market atmosphere featuring live music, a magic show, free bucket truck rides with Orangeville Hydro, a petting zoo and free face painting 

These activities are made possible by the businesses and merchants of OBIA and the market’s generous sponsor, Seablox.

“Market Saturdays capture small-town living at its very best. Visitors are encouraged to explore the market, discover the unique shops and restaurants that surround it, and take time to enjoy everything the community has to offer,” said Scheel. “We can’t wait to welcome you downtown.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

‘I Am Enough’: Orangeville production shines spotlight on Mental Health and rural communities

By Joshua Drakes A powerful new musical theatre production is coming to Theatre Orangeville (87 Broadway) early next month, bringing with it a deeply personal ...

Renewed space for safety and healing: Headwaters unveils renovated Sunrise Centre

Headwaters is proud to unveil its newly renovated Sunrise Centre. The updated centre will support the hospital’s commitment to providing accessible, high-quality support and resources ...

Ontario Provincial Police seek public assistance to solve 2024 Melancthon man murder

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have renewed their appeal for public assistance in the homicide investigation of 65-year-old David ...

Police investigate shooting in Orangeville, no injuries reported

A shooting in Orangeville on March 25 is currently under investigation by the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). At approximately 4:20 a.m., officers responded to ...

Orangeville Lions Club to host Neil Young Tribute Concert

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Orangeville Lions are turning up the volume on their longstanding mission of community service with an upcoming ...

Anti-Doug Ford demonstration held in downtown Orangeville opposing provincial decisions

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Demonstrators gathered on Saturday, March 28, to protest a long list of grievances with the provincial government. Protestors ...

Initiative spearheaded by local historian marks 25th anniversary of Hadfield’s spacewalk

By Joshua Drakes A new nation-wide education initiative aimed at improving science literacy and celebrating Canada’s role in space exploration is set to launch on ...

Local food bank seeks 55,000 lbs of donations during annual Springalicious Campaign

By Sam Odrowski This weekend, volunteers from the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley will be accepting donations at the local Zehrs, ...

Orangeville Transit route changes trim service’s operating costs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Transit ridership has grown compared to 2019 levels. When comparing ridership from 2025 to 2019, the last year of transit prior ...

Orangeville Citizen launches food drive in support of Springalicious Campaign

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank’s Springalicious Campaign is underway and to support its goal of collecting 55,000 lbs of food, the Orangeville Citizen ...