General News

Orangeville wants increased Hydro dividends

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The chairperson of Orangeville Hydro’s board of directors believes the utility is a very well-run distribution company.

“And it serves its customers efficiently and safely,” Gia DeJulio said during town council’s June 9 meeting. “Performance metrics are very high, especially when you compare it to the rest of the industry in Ontario.”

Orangeville and Grand Valley residents are the beneficiaries of that optimum performance, she said.

That assessment was backed up by Rob Koekkoek, Orangeville’s Hydro’s president and CEO, who said that one of the greatest activities last year was the continued strong reliability statistics compared to the historical provincial average.

Its cost of service rate was approved by the Ontario Energy Board – the first filing in a decade – he said.

“It was a major undertaking and we’re really proud of the staff for their accomplishment of that,” Koekkoek said.

The company has three regulated price plans available for customer use: A time of use rate, a tiered rate, and the ultra-low overnight rate. He said residents can use an online calculator on the company’s website to find the best plan for their use.

Hydro has paid Orangeville more than $22 million since 2000 and Grand Valley has received about $562,000 since 2007. Orangeville got about $478,000 last year, while Grand Valley received a $28,000 dividend payment.

Amy Long, the company’s CFO, said customers saw a distribution rate increase that started May 2024.

The operating expenses are the daily costs of operation, maintenance, and administration, which are comprised of labour, material and equipment, purchased services, and the depreciation of assets.

All that’s paid with money charged to customers.

The greatest expense for Orangeville Hydro was administrative and general costs, she said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said his concern is the organization’s financials.

“I (couldn’t) care less what your debt is,” he said. “All those things, that’s your business. What I care about is the dividend that comes to me. The dividend was $543,000 in 2021. We haven’t come close to that since.”

That indicates a negative return on investment, he said.

“I would like you to be consistent in your dividend,” Taylor said. “Maybe it’s not in the mandate, but I would almost suggest if it was mid-year I’d be looking at my financials and going oh my gosh we can’t take on any more debt or we can’t do this or I can’t hire this person because it’s going to hurt the revenue to my shareholder which is the town and Grand Valley.”

He suggested the least dividend that should be paid is the same figure that had been delivered the previous year.

“But the reality is that’s not even great because that would be the next thing I would complain about is that you don’t grow,” he said. “I want my dividend to grow year over year over year.”

He said the board needs to investigate ways by which revenue can be grown with existing equipment and assets.

“To have it fluctuate like it does, it doesn’t do me any good,” Taylor said. “That means all these people in here have to pay more money in the year that you don’t pay me the money that I need.”

Koekkoek said he’ll take Taylor’s concern to the board and ultimately return to the shareholders with feedback.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

United churches throughout Dufferin to mark 100th anniversary with community events

By Paula Brown Three church congregations in Dufferin County will be coming together to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the United Church of Canada. ...