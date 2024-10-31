Orangeville Town Hall elevator again operational, restoring accessibility

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Work on the elevator at Orangeville Town Hall has concluded and it is again operational after being out of order for roughly five months.

Orangeville Town Hall is home to the Opera House where Theatre Orangeville holds its various productions throughout the year.

The work on the elevator began in June of this year at a contracted cost of $216,333. It was predicted to take up to eight weeks to completely replace it.

Some regarded that as too optimistic.

The timing was aimed at the summer season when there were fewer shows on the Opera House stage upstairs in the theatre. Fewer shows perhaps, but not no shows. Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company produced two productions during the summer.

What being without the elevator in this public building meant was that the home of Theatre Orangeville was no longer an accessible building. People with disabilities impacting mobility could not attend events upstairs.

The work on the elevator was considered to be completed in September, but when the inspector came to issue its safety certification, they found a broken part, preventing certification at that time.

The company came back to replace the part and once again, certification was required and the wait was on, while the entrance to the elevator was wrapped and still not in use.

The weeks ticked by and Theatre Orangeville’s 31st season was to open with its first show, to enthusiastic audiences. Yet, some who were not able to climb the stairs were curtailed with no other access to the theatre on the second floor.

The Town of Orangeville was responsible and liable for the considerable cost to totally install a new elevator and Mayor Lisa Post, in an interview with the Citizen, made the matter clear.

She told us, “It was the right thing to do. We took the responsibility and hired a company in good faith. They came and installed it, beginning in June and were finally finished in September.”

Mayor Post went on to explain that when the inspector came to certify the work, there was broken piece that could have caused a serious problem. Then, there was another wait for the new part to be ordered and installed, which took more time.

Finally, that done, came the next test of patience for the inspector to return for certification. Test it was and once Theatre Orangeville was ready to present its Opening Night for its 24/25 Season’s first play production last Friday, patience frayed and patrons began to bring pressure to bear.

It was the elevator company’s job to contact and arrange for the inspector to come for certification of the work. This could not be managed by the town nor even, in theory, by the province.

Nevertheless, someone contacted MPP Sylvia Jones to encourage her to press the company to press the inspector; people called the Mayor; we offered to write a piece about the problem in support of the town and, suddenly, a schedule was altered and by midday on last Friday, the elevator was granted its safety certification.

The town’s new elevator has the most up-to-date accommodation for disabilities of every nature, with a door opening sound alarm to aid the visually impaired and is equipped with voice confirmation of on what floor the doors are about to open.

Theatre Orangeville’s artistic director David Nairn was among those who were ecstatic to see the elevator in action again, allowing a nearly full house of patrons to enjoy its latest play, Tip of the Iceberg. The new and very funny, thoughtful play opened on Oct. 17 and runs until Nov. 3.

Mayor Lisa Post was emphatic about the process, saying, “We did the right thing and took responsibility to keep people safe. As it was, while the elevator was out, this building was not accessible, as it must be. Replacing the elevator was a big job and, while it took as long as it did, it is completed at last. It was very difficult for many people while it was unavailable but it had to be replaced.”

She added, “I am so happy that it is running now.”

Readers Comments (0)