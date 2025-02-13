Sports

Orangeville Tigers host popular Winter Classic Tournament

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers hosted their second major tournament of the season when girl’s hockey teams from across the province arrived to compete in the Winter Classic House League Tournament.

The tournament came a week after the local hockey club hosted its Annual Sweetheart Tournament for rep teams.

Teams came from as far away as Sudbury, Ont. to compete.

“We had our rep tournament last week and this is our house league tournament,” explained Winter Classic Tournament coordinator Anna-Michelle Smith. “We have U9, U11, U13 and U18 divisions this year. We teams from  as far away as Sudbury, Sarnia, Kincardine, and Saugeen Shores.”

In total, 50 teams were registered for the tournament. That means around 800 players, accompanied by coaches, trainers, managers, and families arrived in Orangeville to play.

Games were played at the Alder Street Arena, Tony Rose Arena, and at the Ice Coral at Teen Ranch.

“We tend to have games for older players at Teen Ranch because of the Olympic size ice surface,” Smith explained.

Teams play in a round-robin format during competition.

The Tournament got underway on Jan. 31 and wrapped up with championship games on Feb. 2.

Players and fans were very enthusiastic during the games with fans giving a lot of support to the teams from the stands.

Next up for Orangeville Tigers Girls Hockey will be the March Madness Jamboree taking place on March 1 and 2.

This tournament is for the younger divisions including U7 and U9, and will feature 30 teams on the ice.

Tournaments of this nature always provide an economic boost to the town as so many people arrive and visit local restaurants, shops, and may require overnight accommodation. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...

Orangeville Food Bank hosting 8th Annual Coldest Night of the Year amidst rising demand

By Sam Odrowski Food insecurity and affordable housing are two issues impacting more people in Dufferin County and communities across Canada than ever before. To ...

Mono council supports Highway 407 study

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono council agreed to support an effort by the City of Vaughan to lobby the province to look into buying back Highway ...

Mono council discusses automatic speed enforcement cameras

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff have been tasked with amending town council’s laundry list of unfinished business to include ways to increase revenue, create a ...

Town waits for developer’s action on road

By JAMES MATTHEWS Some Orangeville residents feel a delayed housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way area compromises the response times of emergency services. Nick ...