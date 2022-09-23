Orangeville Terry Fox Run breaks record with $25,000 fundraised

By Sam Odrowski

The Terry Fox Run’s return to Orangeville has been a roaring success, raising more money this year than ever before.

The community run, which took place last Sunday (Sept. 18) at Island Lake Conservation Area had a record fundraising total of $24,547.15.

A total of 94 people participated in the 5km run, in addition to 12 volunteers who helped ensure the event ran smoothly.

“This was a remarkable success,” said Mark Whitcombe, long-time support of the run and local organizer. “These results show that Orangeville people appreciate health more than ever — perhaps because of the difficult years of the pandemic. They realize that their personal health, and also the better health of all of society, requires a serious investment in healthcare and health research. They also realize that they are part of that solution.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow, several schools are hosting their own Terry Fox Runs for Friday (Sept. 23).

“These school runs often raise as much money for cancer research as the community run we just organized,” Whitcombe noted.

When looking at the community run, the Kirk family generated the most donations as a participant at $5,883 followed by Elaine Kehoe at $2,024. The top run team was RUN4RUSS, who earned $2,305 in donations.

The roughly $25,000 raised this year will go to the Terry Fox Foundation, which supports cancer research.

