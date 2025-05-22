Orangeville taps the brakes on bypass road speed limit

May 22, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The speed limit on a portion of Riddell Road will be lowered in the interest of community safety.

Town of Orangeville staff recently asked council to lower the speed limit to 60 kilometres per hour on Riddell Road between Townline (County Road 23) and Broadway (County Road 109) from 70 kilometres per hour. It was also recommended that a new community safety zone be established there.

Council agreed during its May 12 meeting to implement those changes.

The speed reduction is in line with the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, which requires a speed limit be 60 kilometres per hour or less when crossing guards are present. There is a crossing guard posted at Montgomery Boulevard and Riddell Road to assist in crossing elementary-age school children.

Councillor Andy Macintosh said he isn’t happy with the staff report about lowering the speed limit on that piece of road.

“Do we need to do the whole road?” he said. “Can we just do one section? If we have to do the whole road, can we not change the times?

“It’s supposed to be a bypass (road) and here we are slowing it down.”

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, affirmed that the intention is to lower the speed limit for the whole length of the thoroughfare.

The speed reduction is supported by collected traffic data that shows a need to slow down through built-up areas where there is a large number of pedestrians and cyclists.

Kocialek said Dufferin County has lowered the speed limit on County Road 109 to 60 kilometres per hour.

“And this is the continuation of that,” Kocialek said. “When it was originally proposed it was a bypass pretty well outside of town. Now it’s developed on both sides. You have school kids crossing. You have people going to the parks. It’s a busy road in a busy area.”

Studies have shown that the severity of injuries from collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists is directly related to the speed of the vehicle at impact. Quite simply, higher speed decreases driver reaction time and increases the required distance for a vehicle to stop.

Kocialek said he doesn’t believe the reduction will affect Riddell as an arterial road for large trucks to bypass Orangeville. Reducing the limit will still make it faster than other local roads.

Current traffic volumes indicate that the average daily traffic volume is between 13,000 and 17,000 vehicles. As much as 15 per cent of that is heavy truck traffic as defined by the vehicle classification guidelines.

Coun. Tess Prendergast said she has witnessed some close calls between pedestrians and vehicles in the areas where students cross Riddell to go to school or to food establishments.

Perhaps the speed limit should be lowered to 40 kilometres per hour during school hours, she said.

Kocialek said municipal staff are considering that and the effectiveness of community safety zones as part of work to formulate the town’s transportation master plan.

“I don’t think we’d go down to 40 kilometres per hour,” he said. “Probably our recommendation would be 50 at the lowest. And probably it would be mainly at Montgomery.”

There are crossing guards in that area to tend to children going to school, he said.

Coun. Joe Andrews said he supports the speed reduction but the community needs clarification.

“The bypass was designed to allow traffic to move from one part of the community around Broadway which, of course, was becoming really the problem area,” Andrews said. “Still is a problem area, as we know, for those of us that travel downtown.”

He said carving a community safety zone in the area will make motorists use other routes to avoid the slow-down. And that also means heavy trucks will be using roads that are seldom used by them now.

Kocialek said lowering the speed limit to 60 kilometres per hour won’t be so slow that drivers will too often avail of other roads.

“Sixty is a reasonable speed in an urban area,” he said. “I don’t think there’ll be an issue. I think it’ll work out.”

He added that staff could reconsider the placement of crossing guards in that area.

Coun. Rick Stevens lives in the Riddell Road area and she said he often witnesses close calls between pedestrians and motorists. It’s for that reason he supports lowering the speed limit.

“I see a lot of traffic that are going way too fast,” he said. “I think 60 is quite fast enough.”

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said the OPP is aware of the speeding issues in that area and they have committed to doing what they can to stymie the drag race.

“And this is the issue, right?” he said. “We’ve got limited resources and the reality is everybody wants them (OPP) everywhere.”

