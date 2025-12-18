Headline News

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year.

That’s for an average property. The 2026 municipal operating and capital budget was finalized during a special Orangeville council meeting on Dec. 10.

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said municipal staff and council focused on improving community services and protecting it now and into the future while keeping costs at a reasonable level.

“There’s no gaming in Orangeville in our budget,” he said. “There’s no secret or hidden stuff.”

Those municipal services account for about two per cent of the tax levy increase. When the OPP services bill is added, the total tax impact to ratepayers will be 3.3 per cent.

That’s without any annual increases from the County of Dufferin, and for education.

So the annual property tax bill is a combined total of all three, with about 62 per cent from the town and 38 per cent from the county and school boards.

Cheryl Braan, the town’s treasurer and chief financial officer, said staff managed about $1.3 million in savings, of which about $625,000 was related to the town’s levy and about $125,000 was in policing through grants.

“There are some savings as well in the rate-funded areas of infrastructure services,” she said.

According to a press release from the town, municipal budgets require careful and strategic balancing of cost pressures with community expectations.

“The adopted budget does this with financial stability and sustainability in mind,” the release stated. “In 2026, it prepares for the continued rise of inflation and tariff pressures, addressing infrastructure needs and preserving the quality and reliability of Orangeville’s many services.”

Orangeville will maintain reliable services and deliver on key projects and community priorities, which are already underway. Some of the planned projects and service enhancements include upgrades to Rotary Park, maintenance at the west sector reservoir, expanded transit, and continued trail development.

Those investments represent support for what matters most to the community, according to the release. That is strong infrastructure, dependable services, greater mobility, public safety, and attention to quality of life.

This year, the policing increase from the province is in the range of $6.5 million, excluding a one-time adjustment from the province in 2025.  

“This budget is the product of extensive work, months of rigorous review, thoughtful planning, and deep collaboration,” Mayor Lisa Post said. “It reflects dedication of an incredible staff team and the collective commitment of this council.”

She said the final budget of this term is grounded in responsible priorities, finishes what council started and maintains focus on the essential services in which residents rely.

“It does something more than that too,” Post said. “It positions Orangeville for long-term financial sustainability, setting a foundation that supports resiliency, and that vision matters.”


