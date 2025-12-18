Sports

Orangeville Scarlett Bears girls’ hockey team defeat St. James at Tony Rose

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlett Bears girls varsity hockey team are 2-2 after a win over the St. James Catholic High School Lions from Guelph.

The game was held at Tony Rose Arena on Monday, Dec. 8, in front of a large crowd that packed the arena.

ODSS took an early lead with two quick goals in the first period. At the end of the first period, the Scarlett Bears were leading 4-0.

St. James got on the scoreboard early in the second frame.

The Bears scored again to make it a 5-1 game with one period remaining.

The St. James scored again early in the third period.

ODSS finished off the game with two more goals to leave the ice with a 7-2 win.

“I thought we capitalized on a lot of our chances,” said ODSS forward Peyton Price after the game. “I think we played well as a team. We were passing and communicating on the ice. I like that we got a lot of shots through and that we had net presence, staying out in front of the net. On defence, we regrouped a lot. We didn’t spend a lot of time in our end.”

Teammate Meika Schenkel said the team played a well-executed game.

“I think we did some good passes and had good communication,” Meika said. “We passed to our defence a lot and had our heads up. The defence got shots to the net instead of hitting people’s shin pads. We were good at getting back in our zone when they were on offence. We were slowing the play down and making sure we got the puck out clean.”

The Bears are now in third place in the District 10 standings after John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute and Centre Welling District High School.

The Scarlett Bears will be back on home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 5, to host Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School.

Game time is 2 p.m.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

Collaborative granola project blends food education with inclusive employment

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A collaborative granola-making initiative in Dufferin County is continuing to expand its dual mission of supporting neurodiverse adults ...

Lord Dufferin IODE donates funds for audiobooks to Orangeville Public Library

By Joshua Drakes The ceremonial cheque handover was done on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street Branch. Continuing its mission to ...

Healthcare workers hold protest outside Sylvia Jones’ office on Broadway

By Joshua Drakes The picket, designed to be informational and raise awareness of ongoing disputes with the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT), ran from ...

Family Transition Place holds candlelight vigil for victims of gender based violence

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) held an outdoor ceremony to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on ...

Orangeville looks at road map to more efficient transportation

By JAMES MATTHEWS A large component of devising a transportation master plan for Orangeville is anticipating what future needs will likely be. Kevin Jones, a ...

Orangeville’s OPP budget has many moving parts, says treasurer

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s estimates for next year’s policing costs hit pretty close to the mark. And that’s pretty handy when staff and council are ...

Treasurer discusses capital program ahead of municipal budget

By JAMES MATTHEWS The capital budget aims to balance Orangeville’s infrastructure needs with taxpayers’ affordability. Cheryl Braan, the town’s treasurer, provided details about the 2026 ...