Orangeville Santa Claus parade brings fun for the whole family this weekend

By Brian Lockhart

The Santa Claus parade is returning this year and will provide some family fun on the streets of downtown Orangeville.

This year the parade theme is North Pole Fantasy. The parade will feature a variety of floats, bands, and marchers from different businesses and organizations around the region.

Organized by the Orangeville Business Improvement Area, this is the first year the organization has taken on the role of putting on the parade.

“We took it over this year after the Kin Club was unable to do it,” explained OBIA president, Alison Scheel. “The Town contacted us and asked he we’d feel about helping out with the parade. We decided we could manage it. The Town is funding the parade, the BIA is managing it, and the Town is helping us out with certain things. We have someone who has a lot of experience coordinating large events. The Kin Club is assisting us with the parade and they’ve been very helpful. We appreciate their guidance and support.”

Parade organizers are still looking for volunteers to help make sure the parade happens with the best results and presentation.

Volunteer opportunities include float registration, day-of volunteer coordinator, flat traffic control and inspectors, flag carriers, banner carriers, and litter pick up.

There is also a need for people to monitor road safety barriers and to act as end-of-parade safety monitors.

The parade will get underway on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4:30 p.m.

The parade route will start at First Street and Hansen Road, and continue up First Street to Broadway. It will continue down Broadway to Fourth Street.

