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Orangeville residents can report damaged roads for repair

May 14, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville’s roads staff have been busily repairing potholes now that the weather has turned for the better.

Town resident Nick Garisto, a former deputy mayor and councillor, said during council’s May 11 meeting that many people have asked him if roads damaged during the winter are still being repaired.

Among the municipal roads inventory, Blind Line in particular needs attention, he said.

“Every time I come down, my car it bounces up and down,” he said.

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, confirmed that municipal staff are face-to-face in filling potholes.

“This year, with the considerable melt we had and the winter, there’s more potholes than normal this year. They are still catching up.”

Kocialek said the town has a seeclickfix.com portal through which residents can report a pothole they’d like addressed. Residents can also reach out by email and telephone, he said.

“That way staff are aware of it and they can go out and make sure it’s taken care of,” he said.


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