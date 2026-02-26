Orangeville Public Library to host variety of March Break activities and workshops

February 26, 2026

By Joshua Drakes

Families looking for affordable, engaging activities during the school holiday will find no shortage of options at the Orangeville Public Library this March Break.

The library is preparing to host a full week of family-friendly programming, offering a wide range of hands-on workshops, live entertainment and educational activities designed for children, teens and families.

The annual initiative, running from March 16 to March 20, provides local residents with accessible, engaging experiences while school is out, helping families stay active and connected close to home.

Lauren Tilly, responsible for programming at the Orangeville Public Library, described March break as the perfect opportunity to see what the library is all about.

“At the Orangeville Public Library, our catch phrase is ‘books are just the beginning,’ and March Break is where families really get to see some of that in action,” she said. “We aim to get the people to connect, discover and soar during March Break through our programming, and it’s one of the most joyful ways that we do that with our kids and their grown-ups.”

This year’s March Break lineup features interactive STEM and creative workshops, live entertainment, daily tours of the library’s Makerspace, and expanded open lab sessions where participants can experiment with technology, including 3D printers and crafting equipment.

Registration-based programs focus on small-group participation to encourage meaningful learning, with activities including LEGO challenges, bookbinding, zine creation, and knitting workshops that help participants build practical skills they can continue developing beyond the session itself.

A major highlight of the week is a series of low-cost entertainment shows held off-site at Orangeville District Secondary School, featuring a magic-and-music performance, a trained-animal show with poodles and doves, and an interactive bubble-themed presentation.

Tilly said that tickets are priced affordably to ensure families have access to high-quality entertainment.

“March Break, you know, we recognize it can be expensive for families, so we built a week that’s local, welcoming and affordable,” she said. “Tickets are $4 each. The shows have a larger capacity than our workshops. You can also pay $10 for all three shows.”

Tilly explained that all three performances will be extremely diverse, offering something for everyone to enjoy, from magic to animals and everything in between.

“We’ve got the J WiZ Magic, Music & Mayhem show, which is going to be very active and participant-heavy, so the kids will get to do some magic,” she said. “We also have a new one that we haven’t had before, but we’re really, really excited about, is the poodle and dove show, so there’s trained poodles and doves. So everybody loves an animal show. And this one comes with some highly skilled animals, and we’re excited to see that.”

“Finally, for the first time ever, we’re hosting Miss T the Bubble Queen. She creates really cool bubble experiences for kids. It’s very artistic, very interactive, and we’re looking forward to hosting all of these great entertainment shows in our community over March Break,” Tilly added.

Programming will also include a family movie screening with themed activities, as well as a special interactive murder-mystery event created by teens for teen participants. The library has worked collaboratively with community partners and neighbouring libraries to broaden its offerings and ensure a diverse mix of experiences for multiple age groups.

“We’re really, really privileged to work collaboratively to bring some of these in-house programs to our library,” Tilly said. “We have partners like Scientists in School, the Museum of Dufferin, our teen advisory group, Orange Threads, our stitchery and knitting group, and many more.”

The March Break initiative has been running for more than a decade and continues to reflect the library’s broader mission of fostering connection, creativity and learning within the community.

With a blend of entertainment, education and hands-on discovery, the week is designed to give families meaningful ways to learn, create and connect right in their own community.

Tickets are limited, though some spaces remain for performances and activities, with waiting lists available as well. For more information and to find tickets, go to https://calendar.orangevillelibrary.ca/default/Month?StartDate=03/01/2026

