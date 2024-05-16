Orangeville Public Library hosting young adult fiction author for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

May 16, 2024

Young Adult (YA) Fiction debut author Matteo L. Cerilli is set to host a special book talk at the Orangeville Public Library in celebration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

This special event, hosted in partnership with Dufferin Child and Family Services’ GLOW Youth Group, is geared for YA horror fans and centred on Cerilli’s debut book, ‘Lockjaw’.

A small-town ghost story, Lockjaw is set where monsters living and dead haunt the streets, the homes, and the minds of the inhabitants. The story is described as a ‘gripping paranormal horror novel’ by Publishers Weekly, focusing on queer teens growing up where they are at odds with their community.

Cerilli, who is transmasc, helped found Students for Queer Liberation (Toronto). He writes widely across genres and age categories. “Lockjaw”, his debut novel, will be released to the public in June. Advance copies will be available for purchase after the presentation.

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT) is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness about the ongoing discrimination, violence, and marginalization faced by members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

It is recognized annually on May 17. The day holds great importance and aligns with the goals of GLOW, a 2SLGBTQIA+ youth group that works to build self-esteem, a sense of connection to community, and pride about diverse sexual and gender identities.

The Orangeville Public Library is thrilled to host this special event in partnership with GLOW and looks forward to the engaging conversations Cerilli will bring with his book.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on May 17 at the Mill Street Library.

Registration is required to attend. For more information or to register, visit orangevillelibrary.ca or call the library at 519-941-0610.

