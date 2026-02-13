General News

Orangeville Public Library hosting advisory panel for teens to get advice from post-secondary graduates

February 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The local public library is launching a new teen-focused program designed to ease the transition from high school to post-secondary life after graduation.

The initiative, called Ask a Grad, brings recent graduates back to the library to share their real-world experiences with current teens who are starting to consider their next steps.

Tanis Gadsden, program lead for teen programming, said the goal is to provide a free, unbiased space for students to get first-hand advice from those just a bit older than they are.

“The goal really is next Thursday is to have teens come together and hear real recent experiences and get practical answers in a supportive space at the library,” she said. “Our goal… is to help the teens leave feeling informed, confident and supported in whatever path they’re choosing next.”

Developed out of conversations with the library’s Teen Advisory Group, the program responds directly to what local teens said they were missing: honest, practical insight into post-secondary life.

Librarian Lauren Tilly said that they’d like to go beyond just classes.

“We’re trying to go beyond the scope of the academic… whether they’re planning to go to college, university, do an apprenticeship, or go straight into the workforce,” she said. “I think there’s questions that people have that they’re not necessarily going to get answered when they go for a tour of a school.”

“Like maybe they want to know about how somebody worked part-time while they attended school, how they balanced that workload, or how they made new friends when they moved away from home, and they were somewhere new,” Tilly added.

The goal is to provide perspectives on a range of pathways, including college, university, apprenticeships, and going straight into the workforce. No question will be unwelcome. Ask a Grad is designed as an informal, low-pressure evening at the Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street branch.

The event will take place after hours in the “community living room” space near the fireplace, an intimate setting that has become a popular hub for local clubs and meetings.

Registered teens will gather for a relaxed panel discussion with young adults who have recently graduated and, in many cases, previously served on the Teen Advisory Group.

The library aims to offer teens a supportive environment where they can explore options without sales pitches, pressure, or fees. Staff see the program as part of their broader role in providing equitable access to trusted information and community space.

Organizers hope teens will leave feeling more informed, confident, and supported in whatever path they choose.

Gadsden encourages any teen interested to attend.

“These are former tag members that have been in your shoes, that have now had a little bit more life experience and school experience, that could be really willing to share this knowledge with you,” she said. “Please don’t be worried. It’s a casual environment. There will be snacks, and it’ll be a casual conversation. I’m going to be asking questions, so you don’t have to feel like you need to, but please feel that you’re more than welcome to come and be part of the conversation.”

The event promises to be a laid-back and informative night for teens to get some real, valuable feedback from those who have just walked the path they are beginning.

To register, go to facebook.com/events/878923948351306.


